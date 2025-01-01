Samantha Lichter

At a young age, hearing and telling stories became a key part of my life. I remember being extremely curious about the world of news and politics while watching the news with my dad in middle school. I always wanted to know why or how something was happening in the world. This love of knowledge evolved into a desired career in journalism.

At the University of Georgia, I am majoring in journalism with a minor in international affairs and certificates in sports media and news literacy.

As a student journalist at UGA, I have learned what it means to share community stories that may not be told otherwise through writing, video projects and social media. I am so proud to be a student journalist.

As a WUSF intern, I hope to develop my digital and social skills. I am looking forward to diving deep into the stories in my hometown of Tampa.