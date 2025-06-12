Here’s how to honor Juneteenth across the Tampa Bay area in 2025

There are various events in the Tampa Bay area that residents can choose from to recognize Juneteenth.

This holiday celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States, and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

Juneteenth became officially recognized by former President Biden signing the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act. The City of Tampa acknowledged Juneteenth as an official holiday in 2022.

Here’s a list by day on how to find a Juneteenth celebration.

Friday, June 13

City of Tampa Annual Juneteenth Flag Raising Ceremony and Festival: 5-8 p.m.

Mayor Jane Castor and the City of Tampa will host the sixth annual flag raising ceremony. There will be free food and several vendors to accompany the ceremony and festival. 2555 East Hanna Avenue, Tampa

Saturday, June 14

Juneteenth Cultural Celebration: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Tampa Museum of Art is hosting its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration with an afternoon of activities. There will be live music entertainment, a photo booth and several different programs. Admission is free, and attendees can pre-register online . 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

City of Dunedin Juneteenth Celebration: 5- 8 p.m.

The City of Dunedin is hosting a celebration that will feature live music entertainment, food vendors and craft vendors. Admission is free. John R. Lawrence Pioneer Park, 420 Main St.

Celebration of Freedom: 12-4 p.m.

Promoting African American culture, New Outlook Events will host a celebration that features live music entertainment. Admission is free, but attendees must pre-register online . 24 Bronson Trail Polk City

Sunday, June 15

City of Clearwater Church Service: 2 p.m.

The City of Clearwater and the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition are working together to host a three-day Juneteenth celebration. The celebration will start with a Father’s Day church service at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. There will be giveaways, a choir show and soul food. Tickets can be bought online . 409 S. Old Coachman Rd., Clearwater

Monday, June 16

Arts Legacy Remix: 7:30 p.m.

The Straz Center for Performing Arts is showcasing its fifth annual Juneteenth celebration. It will feature various original music, dance and poetry performances. There will also be spoken historical performances. The event is free, but pre-registration is required. Attendees can register online . 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Lunch and Learn Presentation: 1-2 p.m. .

As part of the three-day event, the City of Clearwater is hosting a presentation led by Anthony E. Dixon. This event is free, but pre-registration is required. 2642 Sabal Springs Dr., Clearwater

Thursday, June 19

Free Museum Day: 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The James Museum of Western + Wildlife Art is allowing free admission throughout the day of Juneteenth. Ticket reservations are required and can be purchased online . 150 Central Avenue St. Petersburg

Southern Soul Boots on the Ground Concert: 3-7p.m.

The Pinellas County Urban League is hosting a concert at the Floridian Social. The event will honor Juneteenth through music. Tickets can be bought online . 687 Central Ave N, St Petersburg

Tampa Police Juneteenth Summer Block Party: 4-7 p.m.

Hosted by the Tampa Police Department Black History Committee, this block party will feature food trucks, nonprofits and special recognitions. There is free admission with no pre-registration. 1000 E. Harrison St. Tampa

City of Gulfport Celebrate Juneteenth: 5-9 p.m.

The Kiwanis Club of Gulfport is honoring Juneteenth with a celebration of African American culture. Red velvet cake and red soda, which symbolize resilience and joy, will be available. Gulfport Beach, Pavilion 6. 5598 Shore Blvd S. Gulfport

Painting with a Purpose: 6-9:30 p.m.

For the final day of the three-day event, the City of Clearwater and Artz 4 Life Academy is hosting a painting event that features music, prizes and food. Tickets are $20 and can be bought online . 1751 Kings Hwy, Clearwater

Flavor of Freedom Celebration: 6 p.m.

Hidden Sound Village is hosting a celebration with African dancing, soul food, a market and exclusive beer and cider. The event is free. Coppertail Brewing Co, 2601 E 2nd Ave, Tampa

Ode to Black Dandyism: 7-11:30 p.m.

7th + Grove Restaurant in Ybor City is hosting a celebration of Black fashion and culture. There will be a red carpet with a DJ and photobooth. Tickets can be purchased online . 1930 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Plates & Palettes - Juneteenth Edition: 6-9 p.m.

Lakeland’s Plates & Palettes is hosting a Juneteenth event that allows attendees to indulge in a three-course meal while participating in a guided painting session. Participants can choose to opt out of the three-course meal and solely take part in the painting session. Tickets can be purchased online . 502 East Main Street, Lakeland

Juneteenth Film Celebration: starting at 6 p.m.

The Tampa Theatre is hosting a film celebration that will exhibit local Tampa Bay area films, filmmakers and actors. There will be several previews, short films and features. showcased at the event. Following the showings, there will be a discussion and Q&A. The event is free, but requires pre-registration online . 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Juneteenth Cultural Couture Ball: 7-10 p.m.

As part of R.O.C. the Block’s Juneteenth celebrations, this art, fashion and culture event will allow attendees to participate in a night of dancing, arts and dining. The dress code is specified as Black tie with Cultural Flair. Tickets can be purchased online . The Garden Riverview, 6445 US-301, Riverview

Saturday, June 21

Tarpon Springs Freedom Celebration: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The City of Tarpon Springs is celebrating Juneteenth through a family-friendly event. There will be food, games, water slides and dancing. Admission is free. 500 E. Harrison St. Tarpon Springs

5th Annual Juneteenth Community Celebration: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Organized by the East Pasco Juneteenth Committee , this event will host a variety of family-friendly events, such as a Juneteenth pageant, a video game lounge, guest speakers and food vendors. Admission is free. 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel

Juneteenth Festival: 3-9 p.m.

The fifth annual Juneteenth festival is the final day of R.O.C. the Block’s Juneteenth celebrations. Hosted at Raymond James Stadium, there will be live music entertainment, vendors and opportunities for educational experiences. There will also be a KidZone. This event is free but does require pre-registration online . There are options to purchase additional seating and parking. Raymond James Stadium, 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Sunday, June 22

Juneteenth 5K CommUnity Walk/Run: 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

The Juneteenth 5K CommUnity Walk/Run is celebrating Juneteenth while aiming to raise awareness of type 2 diabetes. There will be DJ music, food vendors and a Health Expo. Tickets can be purchased online . Rowlett Park, 2401 E Yukon St, Tampa

Juneteenth Arts Festival: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

This free event is hosted by the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe . It features several activities highlighting Black culture, such as local art, live music performances and screenings of documentaries. There will also be food trucks and workshops. 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota

Tampa Heights Cultural Fest: 5-9 p.m.

The Tampa Heights Junior Civic Association is hosting its fifth annual Juneteenth community celebration. This event aims to highlight Juneteenth history and community. There will be a kickball game. Admission is free, but participants must register online . 2005 North Lamar Avenue, Tampa

Other Events:

Freedom Festival: Saturday, June 28: 1-6 p.m.