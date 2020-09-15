Governance and Public Reports

WUSF Places High Priority on Protecting Your Privacy. When you join WUSF as a member, we collect your personal information for specific, limited purposes. The information you provide enables us to better serve your needs, including more personalized services, sending you email alerts, responding to your requests and tracking activity on our website to help determine which features are most desirable by our members.

WUSF’s commitment to personal privacy is demonstrated by our policy which prohibits disclosure of personal information to a third party organization. We do not sell or trade the personal information of our members. The personal information you provided is solely for use by WUSF.

Additionally, as a service to our members, you can elect to have your membership record updated to reflect your personal contact wishes. You can choose to be excluded from specific WUSF mailings, telemarketing calls or email contacts. Simply call our member services office at 1-800-741-9090 at any time and ask to speak with a member services representative. We’ll be happy to update your record. We respect your right to privacy and aim to provide you with a positive online and offline experience. Please, direct questions or comments about privacy or website security to webmaster@wusf.org.

Your Rights With Respect to Your Information

You may have heard about the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) in Europe. GDPR gives people under its protection certain rights with respect to their personal information collected by us on the Site. Accordingly, WUSF Public Media recognizes and will comply with GDPR and those rights, except as limited by applicable law. WUSF is currently in the process of updating cookie and form behavior on our WUSF.org Website to be in compliance as soon as possible.

Rights under GDPR include:

Right of Access. This includes your right to access the personal information we gather about you, and your right to obtain information about the sharing, storage, security and processing of that information.

Right to Correction. This is your right to request correction of your personal information.

Right to Erasure. This is your right to request, subject to certain limitations under applicable law, that your personal information be erased from our possession (also known as the "Right to be forgotten"). However, if applicable law requires us to comply with your request to delete your information, the fulfillment of your request may prevent you from using Basecamp services and may result in closing your account.

Right to Complain. You have the right to make a complaint regarding our handling of your personal information with the appropriate supervisory authority.

Right to Restrict Processing. This is your right to request the restriction of how and why your personal information is used or processed.

Right to Object. This is your right, in certain situations, to object to how or why your personal information is processed.

Right to Portability. This is your right to receive the personal information we have about you and the right to transmit it to another party.

Right to not be subject to Automated Decision-Making. This is your right to object and prevent any decision that could have a legal, or similarly significant, effect on you from being made solely based on automated processes. This right is limited, however, if the decision is necessary for performance of any contract between you and us, is allowed by applicable European law, or is based on your explicit consent.

Many of these rights can be exercised by signing in and directly updating your account information. If you have questions about exercising these rights or need assistance, please contact us at webmaster@wusf.org.

WUSF Corrections Policy

WUSF corrects substantive errors in broadcast and online reports in a timely way. Corrections of such errors will be made on air, on our website, and adjacent to original text and audio archives online. Errors that do not affect the material understanding of a story may be posted adjacent to archived material online without an on-air correction. Please direct questions or comments about corrections to: webmaster@wusf.org

WUSF Comment Policy

WUSF invites people to comment on WUSF Content, but not on the WUSF.org site. Facebook and Twitter have become more popular and effective arenas for conversation.