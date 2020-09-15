Governance and Public Reports
For information about the USF Board of Trustees, including board membership, visit https://www.usf.edu/board-of-trustees/about/trustees.aspx
The WUSF Advisory Board, an advisory group of Tampa Bay citizens, serves as the chief volunteer organization for WUSF. The WUSF Advisory Board members advise and assist WUSF leadership to promote and achieve WUSF's mission.
Julie Scales, Board Chair (Dunedin)
Cookie Boudreaux (Bradenton)
Terry Brackett (Sarasota)
Mary Braxton-Joseph (Sarasota)
Danielle Chard (St. Petersburg)
Carole Crosby (Sarasota)
Bill Farber (Sarasota)
Arthur Guilford (Tampa)
Tom Hall (Tampa)
Bob Hicks (Clearwater)
Sarah Karon, (Longboat Key)
Elizabeth Moore (Sarasota)
Michael Paonessa (St. Petersburg)
Diana Rao (Tampa)
Lisa Reeves (Tampa)
2023 WUSF Advisory Board Meeting Schedule
February 1, 2023
April 19, 2023
September 20, 2023
November 15, 2023
WUSF is committed to ensuring that its workforce and WUSF Partners Board reflect the diversity found in the communities it serves. Central to WUSF’s core values is maintaining a workplace environment which recognizes and honors diversity. WUSF creates and fosters a supportive environment in which all individuals can be successful and reach his or her full potential within the organization.
WUSF adheres to the hiring procedures promulgated by USF, certifying each applicant pool for diversity representative of the community. Diverse candidates are recruited from numerous sources using extensive print, online and social media resources. Managers are required to interview a well-qualified and diverse candidate pool for all positions. When hiring director level positions as defined by USF, the interview process is open to the public. WUSF will continue to explore new opportunities for achieving and promoting diversity and to monitor and evaluate our success.
FY 2023 Diversity Annual Report
The general public may examine the information from WUSF’s public files by visiting our offices at 4202 East Fowler Ave (WRB101) on the campus of the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida or by sending a written request. More information about this process can be found by downloading the Public File Policy and Methodology document (PDF)
Television station profiles and the public inspection files are now maintained on the FCC’s website for WUSF-TV.
If you need assistance accessing this public file information or would like to request copies of the annual financial reports, please contact Timothy Smith at 813-974-8695.
WUSF’s latest financial information includes the typical information that would be found on the IRS Form 990. As a department of the University of South Florida, WUSF Public Media does not file a separate IRS Form 990.
The latest WUSF TV Community Report includes a review of content and services for the past fiscal year.
Relevant Links for Reports to the Public:
- Public File Policy
- WUSF Audited Financial Statements
- FY 2022 Annual Financial Report (AFR)
- FY 2022 Local Content and Services Report (LCSR)
- Additional Information That Would Appear on IRS Form 990
- FCC Public Inspection File (Quarterly Issues Reports)
- 2023 WUSF EEO Public File Report
WUSF Places High Priority on Protecting Your Privacy. When you join WUSF as a member, we collect your personal information for specific, limited purposes. The information you provide enables us to better serve your needs, including more personalized services, sending you email alerts, responding to your requests and tracking activity on our website to help determine which features are most desirable by our members.
WUSF’s commitment to personal privacy is demonstrated by our policy which prohibits disclosure of personal information to a third party organization. We do not sell or trade the personal information of our members. The personal information you provided is solely for use by WUSF.
Additionally, as a service to our members, you can elect to have your membership record updated to reflect your personal contact wishes. You can choose to be excluded from specific WUSF mailings, telemarketing calls or email contacts. Simply call our member services office at 1-800-741-9090 at any time and ask to speak with a member services representative. We’ll be happy to update your record. We respect your right to privacy and aim to provide you with a positive online and offline experience. Please, direct questions or comments about privacy or website security to webmaster@wusf.org.
Your Rights With Respect to Your Information
You may have heard about the General Data Protection Regulation (“GDPR”) in Europe. GDPR gives people under its protection certain rights with respect to their personal information collected by us on the Site. Accordingly, WUSF Public Media recognizes and will comply with GDPR and those rights, except as limited by applicable law. WUSF is currently in the process of updating cookie and form behavior on our WUSF.org Website to be in compliance as soon as possible.
Rights under GDPR include:
- Right of Access. This includes your right to access the personal information we gather about you, and your right to obtain information about the sharing, storage, security and processing of that information.
- Right to Correction. This is your right to request correction of your personal information.
- Right to Erasure. This is your right to request, subject to certain limitations under applicable law, that your personal information be erased from our possession (also known as the “Right to be forgotten”). However, if applicable law requires us to comply with your request to delete your information, the fulfillment of your request may prevent you from using Basecamp services and may result in closing your account.
- Right to Complain. You have the right to make a complaint regarding our handling of your personal information with the appropriate supervisory authority.
- Right to Restrict Processing. This is your right to request the restriction of how and why your personal information is used or processed.
- Right to Object. This is your right, in certain situations, to object to how or why your personal information is processed.
- Right to Portability. This is your right to receive the personal information we have about you and the right to transmit it to another party.
- Right to not be subject to Automated Decision-Making. This is your right to object and prevent any decision that could have a legal, or similarly significant, effect on you from being made solely based on automated processes. This right is limited, however, if the decision is necessary for performance of any contract between you and us, is allowed by applicable European law, or is based on your explicit consent.
Many of these rights can be exercised by signing in and directly updating your account information. If you have questions about exercising these rights or need assistance, please contact us at webmaster@wusf.org.
WUSF Corrections Policy
WUSF corrects substantive errors in broadcast and online reports in a timely way. Corrections of such errors will be made on air, on our website, and adjacent to original text and audio archives online. Errors that do not affect the material understanding of a story may be posted adjacent to archived material online without an on-air correction. Please direct questions or comments about corrections to: webmaster@wusf.org
WUSF Comment Policy
WUSF invites people to comment on WUSF Content, but not on the WUSF.org site. Facebook and Twitter have become more popular and effective arenas for conversation.
At WUSF, we understand the importance of ensuring our websites are accessible to persons with disabilities and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
We strive to comply with the accepted guidelines and standards for accessibility and usability under Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0. With that in mind WUSF is committed to identifying non-compliant elements or documents and to bring them into compliance. We are continuing this process to ensure that the websites remain up-to-date regarding updated guidelines.
These guidelines explain how to make web content more accessible and WUSF is working to educate our staff so that the content they post will be compliant with the guidelines and be accessible to all visitors.
WUSF adheres to the highest journalistic standards. We are committed to accuracy and fairness in all that we report.
Our journalists understand that credibility is among our greatest assets. The audience’s confidence in our news and programming depends on their trust that it is accurate and free from undue or improper influence.
To that end:
- WUSF is an editorially independent news organization. It will not sacrifice editorial judgment for political or financial gain.
- WUSF journalists follow the guiding principles of truth, independence and compassion, as described in the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics: Seek the truth, report it as fully as possible, act independently and minimize harm.
- WUSF journalists adhere to the organization’s social media guidelines (will publish the document and link), the Public Media Code of Integrity and has adopted the core values of NPR’s Code of Ethics.
Public Media Code of Integrity: https://publicmediaintegrity.org/code-of-integrity/
NPR Code of Ethics: https://www.npr.org/ethics
Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics: https://www.spj.org/ethicscode.asp
Updated February 2022
