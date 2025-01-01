Podcasts
Florida Matters
Florida Matters is WUSF's weekly current affairs show that explores the events, ideas, politics and issues that matter to Floridians.
The Florida Roundup
Each week, The Florida Roundup brings us up to speed on all things Florida - be it politics, the environment, the economy, culture and more. Join host Tom Hudson for lively discussion with newsmakers, journalists and you!
Our Changing State
If you’re new to voting – or to Florida, you might feel more engaged if you knew more about the issues and the candidates. Our Changing State from WUSF helps you navigate election season – with information on things like mail-in ballots, constitutional amendments and how to spot misinformation. Host Matthew Peddie speaks with experts who will tell you how to register, where to cast your ballot and how to read election ads.
The Zest
Because it’s strange and beautiful and hot, people from everywhere converge on Florida and they bring their cuisine and their traditions with them. The Zest celebrates the intersection of food and communities in the Sunshine State.
WUSF Studio Sessions Podcast
Welcome to WUSF Studio Sessions, a jazz podcast featuring intimate performances from talented Florida jazz musicians. Recorded live at the WUSF Performance Studio in Tampa, Florida, this series showcases a diverse range of sounds and styles from all eras and subgenres of jazz music.
Happy Medium
Welcome to Happy Medium, the middle ground where the arts and mental health meet. I’m your host, Malaika Hollist. This isn’t just a podcast — you will get a front-row seat to the creative process. You’re not just going to hear about the art, you’ll see it. You’ll meet local artists from the Tampa Bay community and be clued in on how they found their artistic voice and the powerful connection between creativity and the mind. Let’s uncover the stories behind the artists in your own backyard on Happy Medium.