Happy Medium

Welcome to Happy Medium, the middle ground where the arts and mental health meet. I’m your host, Malaika Hollist. This isn’t just a podcast — you will get a front-row seat to the creative process. You’re not just going to hear about the art, you’ll see it. You’ll meet local artists from the Tampa Bay community and be clued in on how they found their artistic voice and the powerful connection between creativity and the mind. Let’s uncover the stories behind the artists in your own backyard on Happy Medium.