Florida Matters
Florida Matters tackles tough issues, highlights little-known stories from our part of the world, and provides a greater perspective of what it means to live in the Sunshine State. Join us each week as we journey across the state to explore the issues important to Floridians and cover the challenges facing our community and our state. Listen to the show on WUSF 89.7 Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m.
Latest Episodes
Florida Matters looks at how to navigate open enrollment for Medicare. And we explore what Medicaid 'unwinding' means for hundreds of thousands of Floridians.
Babcock Ranch in Southwest Florida offers a vision for resilient, sustainable design, even in the face of climate change, a booming population and a precarious insurance market.
While a recent shooting in Ybor City may put the Tampa neighborhood in the spotlight, Ybor has a long and rich history and was instrumental in shaping the city of Tampa. The cigar industry was lured from revolutionary Cuba and became home to the city's economic and power base.
Halloween has become one of the biggest single-day holidays of the year. Amid other festive fall celebrations, Halloween is a chance to get spooky, scary, and maybe a little weird.
Debates over parental rights, school choice and what should be taught in public schools have embroiled state lawmakers and local school districts.
Florida’s economy is booming, and Hispanic-owned businesses are contributing to that growth.
More than half of the Florida Wildlife Corridor's 18 million acres is protected conservation land. But that leaves a lot of land vulnerable to development.
Florida Matters revisits parts of the greater Tampa Bay region that are still rebuilding one year after Hurricane Ian, and explores the storm's mental and physical toll.
As the Rays seal the deal on a new stadium and head to the MLB playoffs, and the Bucs start their season in winning form, could our region be 'Champa Bay' once more?
Nearly 200 miles from where Hurricane Idalia made landfall, the beaches experienced some of the worst erosion seen in decades.