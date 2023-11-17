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Florida Matters Live & Local
Monday through Thursday from noon-1 p.m.
Hosted by Matthew Peddie

Your spot for real, daily conversations. Where neighbors become storytellers, newsmakers explain why and how changes happen and where locals — natives to the area and newcomers — discover and delight in the community they share. Want to reach the show? Email FloridaMatters@WUSF.org

Connecting our region. One conversation at a time.

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