Florida Matters Live & Local
Monday through Thursday from noon-1 p.m.
Your spot for real, daily conversations. Where neighbors become storytellers, newsmakers explain why and how changes happen and where locals — natives to the area and newcomers — discover and delight in the community they share. Want to reach the show? Email FloridaMatters@WUSF.org
Connecting our region. One conversation at a time.
Most Recent Episodes
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A state appellate court ordered that a recently leaked grand jury report on Hope Florida be expunged. Does it all go away with no repercussions?
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For some people, the math of a mortgage doesn’t add up the way it used to. We were curious about the financial pressures homeowners are currently facing in Florida.
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The licenses now feature an orange, a manatee and a phrase that’s drawing some criticism: “Let Us Alone,” from the 1845 Florida flag. Why are those words getting pushback?
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There are changes to eligibility which could make it more challenging for SNAP recipients. In turn, local food banks are feeling the pressure of increased demand.
Previous Episodes
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A new cross-bay ferry service will launch soon. Will you be riding? And we learn more about a Flock investigation that led to the resignations and arrests of two Pinellas County deputies.
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In a few weeks, the city will decide between Ken Welch or Charlie Crist. Among the winner's bigger challenges: redevelopment of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant Site after the Tampa Bay Rays jump to Tampa.
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A grand jury investigation into Hope Florida and a $10 million Medicaid misappropriation left Floridians with plenty of questions. Many remained unanswered. One of the reporters who broke the story does his best.
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If you compare your electric bill from last month to one from a few years ago, you’d probably see a jump. Our three-part investigation digs into why. The reporters tell us how they dug.
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The congresswoman talks about a bipartisan bill to bring about more affordable housing and lower mortgage rates. Also, how do student-athletes focus on sports and academics while staying healthy?
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For the first time in 50 years, there may be no debate between the leading candidates in the race for Florida governor.
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We learn more about a Tampa Bay Times investigation that found a "side door" in the foster care system that can leave parents struggling to reunite with their children.
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One thing all Florida voters will get to decide on Nov. 3: Whether to reduce property taxes. On this episode, we examine the possible effect on fire rescue services and community growth planning.
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Biking and walking advocates in Tampa are gathering this weekend to spread the word about going car-free. And before L.A. became America’s movie-making hub, our state was "Hollywood East."
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The school district may have to close a number of campuses and merge others. District officials have difficult choices confronting them amid concerns for students, staff and teachers.
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As our staff focuses on WUSF’s annual fall pledge drive this week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is presenting some of our favorite interviews from the past few months.
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As our staff focuses on WUSF’s annual fall pledge drive this week, “Florida Matters Live & Local” is presenting some of our favorite interviews from the past few months.