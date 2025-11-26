© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters Live & Local

Why is the Florida Wildlife Corridor so important to the state?

By Cathy Carter,
Gracyn DoctorAmelie HoraceLily Belcher
Published November 26, 2025 at 2:00 PM EST
A Florida Wildlife Corridor sign along a dirt road in wilderness area
Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation
/
WGCU
A Florida Wildlife Corridor sign at Fakachatchee Strand Preserve State Park marks an entrance to let people know they are also welcome to explore the preserved acreage.

The conservation effort to protect millions of acres of wildlife habitat illustrates how expeditions, fundraising, media storytelling, and local, state and federal governments can work together.

The Florida Wildlife Corridor is an 18 million-acre stretch from the Keys to the Panhandle, created to protect wildlife and the lands they traverse.

On a special "Florida Matters Live & Local," guest host Cathy Carter explores the history, progress and future of this conservation effort.

The corridor first drew widespread attention because of a bear named M34, whose treks across forests and highways highlighted the need for connected wilderness.

ALSO READ: A key part of the Florida Wildlife Corridor in Polk County is preserved

Carlton Ward Jr., founder of the Florida Wildlife Corridor project and Wildpath, retraced M34’s 100-day journey in 2012, showing the challenges wildlife faces and sparking public awareness.

Later expeditions, including in 2018 across Interstate 4, revealed chokepoints where wildlife struggles to safely navigate human development, even in areas with protected lands owned by companies like Disney.

Ward turned these journeys into a coordinated effort involving science, advocacy and landowners.

ALSO READ: Easement purchase protects 1,003 acres of prime panther habitat on a Highlands County ranch

Legislative support has been key. The 2021 Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, championed by state Sen. Kathleen Passidomo and Bret Prater of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, secured bipartisan backing and over $2 billion in funding.

Since the act’s passage, more than $2 billion has been invested to safeguard 10 million acres, with 8 million more targeted for permanent protection.

The foundation continues the work. And documentaries highlight how storytelling drives public support.

GUESTS:

  • Carlton Ward Jr., founder of Florida Wildlife Corridor project, founder of “Wildpath,” National Geographic Explorer and conservation photographer
  • Bret Prater, Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation director of government relations
  • Kathleen Passidomo, state senator and former Senate president
  • Mallory Dimmitt, CEO of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation
  • Jason Lauritsen, chief conservation officer of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation
  • KT Bryden, filmmaker and executive producer/ director for “Wildpath”
Florida Matters Live & Local Florida Wildlife CorridorFlorida Wildlife Corridor FoundationCarlton Ward Jr.Kathleen Passidomo
Cathy Carter
As a reporter, my goal is to tell a story that moves you in some way. To me, the best way to do that begins with listening. Talking to people about their lives and the issues they care about is my favorite part of the job.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Amelie Horace
As an engagement reporter and producer for WUSF's Florida Matters Live & Local, my goal is to bring Floridians on our show and connect their stories with the greater community. I want our listeners to not just feel like the show is for them, but literally about them, and hope they feel inspired to reach out and tell us about their lives.
Lily Belcher
Lily Belcher is a WUSF Rush Family Radio News intern for fall of 2025.
