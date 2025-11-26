Why is the Florida Wildlife Corridor so important to the state?

The Florida Wildlife Corridor is an 18 million-acre stretch from the Keys to the Panhandle, created to protect wildlife and the lands they traverse.

On a special "Florida Matters Live & Local," guest host Cathy Carter explores the history, progress and future of this conservation effort.

The corridor first drew widespread attention because of a bear named M34, whose treks across forests and highways highlighted the need for connected wilderness.

Carlton Ward Jr., founder of the Florida Wildlife Corridor project and Wildpath, retraced M34’s 100-day journey in 2012, showing the challenges wildlife faces and sparking public awareness.

Later expeditions, including in 2018 across Interstate 4, revealed chokepoints where wildlife struggles to safely navigate human development, even in areas with protected lands owned by companies like Disney.

Ward turned these journeys into a coordinated effort involving science, advocacy and landowners.

Legislative support has been key. The 2021 Florida Wildlife Corridor Act, championed by state Sen. Kathleen Passidomo and Bret Prater of the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation, secured bipartisan backing and over $2 billion in funding.

Since the act’s passage, more than $2 billion has been invested to safeguard 10 million acres, with 8 million more targeted for permanent protection.

The foundation continues the work. And documentaries highlight how storytelling drives public support.

