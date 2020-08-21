— Matthew is originally from New Zealand, but has lived in Florida for more than a decade. Among his first assignments as a radio reporter in the Sunshine State were covering the retirement of the iconic space shuttles and the dawn of the new commercial space race. He's also reported on Central Florida’s booming economy and its flip side: the affordable housing and homelessness crisis, and covered hurricanes and closely watched presidential elections.— Gracyn graduated with a sports management degree from Johnson C. Smith University in 2019, then studied journalism at the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Her love of public radio led her to Charlotte NPR station, WFAE, after graduating in 2020, where she was the race and equity reporter before joining WUSF in 2024.— Quincy interned at WUSF and graduated from USF in 2016. Before joining "Florida Matters Live & Local" in 2026, Quincy was a reporter at WGCU in Fort Myers and WBUR in Boston, where he also produced podcasts. He also was a speechwriter for the mayor of Boston.Jackson went to college for music at Kennesaw State University before moving to Tampa in 2013 to pursue a Master’s degree at USF in jazz studies. After graduating, he took every gig that he could and every jazz jam that he could find. Eventually, he learned about an open position at WUSF as a host for All Night Jazz, hosting for several years before transitioning into a role that involved more work behind the scenes. He also plays the trumpet as often as he can and has found other ways to stretch his musical abilities here at WUSF as the composer for the theme music on "The Bay Blend" podcast and “Florida Matters: Live and Local."