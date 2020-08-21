Your spot for real, daily conversations. Where neighbors become storytellers, newsmakers explain why and how changes happen and where locals — natives to the area and newcomers — discover and delight in the community they share. Want to reach the show? Email FloridaMatters@WUSF.org
Connecting our region. One conversation at a time.
Connecting our region. One conversation at a time.
TeachRock
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E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt started his Rock and Soul Forever Foundation and its flagship effort, TeachRock, to counter the removal of the arts from schools after No Child Left Behind.
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As more people learn about USF and what it offers, applicants and GPAs are increasing. Admission officials tell "Florida Matters Live & Local" how research, athletics and other factors are adding to the attraction.
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The property tax cut could leave local governments scrambling to replace billions of dollars in revenue. Our panel discussion looks at what that may mean for conservation, public services and smaller communities.
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What kind of role does all that investment play when it comes to the overall success of the university and its students? Apparently quite a bit.
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Byron Donalds will be governor, Ashley Moody turned back Angie Nixon and Amendment 3 passed. But what about Congress? What about Texas?! We try to break it down on "Florida Matters Live & Local."
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We discuss some of the more closely watched races and issues. Adding expert commentary is Tom Scherberger, a contributing editor with the Florida Trident.
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On “Florida Matters Live & Local,” the CEO of Crisis Center of Tampa Bay gives advice on how to get through election-related stress.
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A growing population and changing demographics are making Manatee County less affordable.
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"Florida Matters Live & Local" recently recorded in front of an audience at the Manatee Performing Arts Center in Bradenton to dig into issues affecting the state like affordability, growth and development.
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On "Florida Matters Live & Local," a pediatric endocrinologist explains how sugar affects children's bodies, and how they can enjoy a safer, healthier Halloween.
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Special musical guests join the program for a celebration of Public Radio Music Day, and we hear live performances in bluegrass, classical, a fusion of jazz and hip-hop.
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Proposed changes to the 2030 census could eliminate questions about race and ethnicity. How could this affect important decisions like federal housing resources?
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For decades, cities and counties have been able to enact laws to manage their communities as they see fit. Recently, however, the Legislature has passed rules to usurp some local decisions.