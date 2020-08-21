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Florida Matters Live & Local

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Florida Matters Live & Local
Your spot for real, daily conversations. Where neighbors become storytellers, newsmakers explain why and how changes happen and where locals — natives to the area and newcomers — discover and delight in the community they share. Want to reach the show? Email FloridaMatters@WUSF.org

Connecting our region. One conversation at a time.
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man wearing bandana holding a microphone speaks to middle school age children in a classroom
Watch
TeachRock
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Facebook
Education
Van Zandt's education initiative gets music back in school and students interested in class
Rick Mayer
E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt started his Rock and Soul Forever Foundation and its flagship effort, TeachRock, to counter the removal of the arts from schools after No Child Left Behind.
man wearing a black banadana and black tshirt with low v-line collar. background has yellow posters on wall from some type of shows
WUSF
Local / State
Steven Van Zandt’s music-education program helps teach kids about the Holocaust
Matthew Peddie, Gracyn Doctor, Quincy Walters, Zach Sherman
signage above admin entrance to bardmoore elementary school
Bardmoor Elementary
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Facebook
Local / State
Workers’ comp denied after classroom mold sickens teachers. Plus, Veterans Day reflections
Matthew Peddie, Gracyn Doctor, Quincy Walters, Zach Sherman
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