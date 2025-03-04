© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

EMERGENCY INFORMATION, SHELTERS AND EVACUATION ZONES:

Hillsborough | Pinellas | Polk | Sarasota | Manatee | Pasco | Hernando | Citrus

STATE/NATIONAL RESOURCES:

NOAA| Fla. Div. Of Emergency Management | FEMA | Flood Maps | Report Price Gouging

