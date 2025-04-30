Find your hurricane evacuation zone, shelter in Polk County

The 2025 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

According to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, it's essential for residents to know if they live in an evacuation zone, a low-lying flood-prone area, a mobile home, or an unsafe structure during the season. This is because these areas and buildings are the most likely to be evacuated.

If an evacuation order is not issued for your area and your house is not part of an evacuation zone, you could consider sheltering in place.

Polk County evacuation zones

That is typically the case in Polk County, which does not have a mandatory evacuation policy, according to its website.

The state, in general, has evacuation zones divided from A-F, with A being considered the most vulnerable. If you want to check the kind of area you're in, you can type your address in the map below. If you have any difficulties or need more information, click here.

According to the county, if you're unable to remain in place — like if you live in a mobile home — you should consider the following options in order of preference:



In-place shelter: Remain in your residence during the emergency if possible.

Remain in your residence during the emergency if possible. Evacuate to a friend's or relative's residence: It is often less stressful to be sheltered with familiar people in more comfortable surroundings.

It is often less stressful to be sheltered with familiar people in more comfortable surroundings. Evacuate the area: Others in more coastal areas will also be on the road. Plan to leave at least 48-72 hours before the storm is expected to hit.

Others in more coastal areas will also be on the road. Plan to leave at least 48-72 hours before the storm is expected to hit. Evacuate to a hotel/motel: You'll want to make arrangements early, as rooms will fill up quickly.

You'll want to make arrangements early, as rooms will fill up quickly. Evacuate to a public shelter: You can obtain a physical map at a Publix store near you.

Polk County shelters

Public shelters are opened as needed and not pre-assigned by a geographic area. During an emergency, you should monitor Polk County Government Television (PGTV), the county's website, Facebook and X for information.

You can view potential locations in the map below.

You should prepare a seven-day survival kit ready to take with you. No weapons and alcoholic beverages are allowed in public shelters. In addition, unless it's a specific shelter, you cannot bring your pets.

For information about pet-friendly shelters, call the county's emergency management office at (863) 298-7000. The toll-free number is (866) 661-0228. All animals must be in crates and vaccinations must be up-to-date. You'll need to provide proof of those vaccinations.

If you or someone you know needs to go to a special needs shelter, you should pre-register. These shelters can help provide emergency, temporary care to residents who may need extra medical attention for those with physical or cognitive conditions.

Click here for more information on eligibility and how to register.

For any more information about the county, click here.