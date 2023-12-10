© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Growing Up With Guns

illustration of children

More children in Florida are getting their hands on guns. And even if they don't intend to use those weapons for violence, it can have serious consequences for them and their communities. Health News Florida's Stephanie Colombini has been exploring the way guns can endanger kids' lives and futures.

Part 1: Youth Guns

A group of teens sit at tables inside a community center. Two adults are in the front of the room speaking to them.
Stephanie Colombini
/
WUSF
Health News Florida
More kids are getting arrested with guns. A Tampa program aims to turn their lives around
Stephanie Colombini
In the first part of our series Growing Up With Guns, we look at Hillsborough’s Youth Gun Offender program. It's tackling crime by offering teens mentorship, education and mental health services.