The Bucs' playoff hopes, and season, end after a Falcons victory

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won’t win the NFC South this year, victims of their late-season collapse. Instead, the Carolina Panthers clinched first place on Sunday as both teams watched their division foes on TV in a proxy showdown.

The title was decided when the Atlanta Falcons beat the New Orleans Saints 19-17, leaving the Panthers, Bucs and Falcons in a three-way tie at 8-9.

A head-to-head tiebreaker gave Carolina its first division title in a decade. Tampa Bay finishes second and Atlanta third.

Tampa Bay stayed alive into the final day of the season with a 16-14 home win over the Panthers on Saturday, but the Bucs needed New Orleans to win or tie in Atlanta to claim the division. When the Saints fell, Tampa Bay’s run of four consecutive NFC South titles came to an end.

The Bucs appeared in control of the division early in their 50th anniversary season, opening with victories in six of their first eight games. But they lost seven of their final nine, a stretch that included four straight losses against teams with losing records — New Orleans and Atlanta at home, followed Carolina and Miami on the road.

Those defeats proved costly in a division where no team finished with a winning record. Despite beating Carolina on Saturday, Tampa Bay was unable to separate itself and ultimately needed help on the season’s final Sunday that never arrived.

Emily Mayfield, wife of Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, posted images of her husband watching the Falcons-Saints game to her Instagram story.

"Watching Baker watch football as a 'fan' is hilarious," she wrote. "Haven't seen him this stressed in a minute."

Baker Mayfield is locked in to Saints-Falcons 😅



(via Emily Mayfield/IG) pic.twitter.com/rGbdFRWh8l — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 4, 2026

Looking ahead

For Tampa Bay, the focus now turns to the future of fifth-year coach Todd Bowles, whose job security was called into question during the second-half skid. Bowles, who signed a three-year contract extension before the season, has a 35-33 record after serving as defensive coordinator for Bruce Arians from 2019 to 2021

Despite winning the division each year, Bowles has faced criticism for defensive units that underperformed expectations, conservative decision-making and teams that have faded after strong starts without making deep playoff runs.

A sign that there won't be a change at the top came Sunday, when the Bucs said Bowles will address the media on Monday. He could be asked by ownership to make changes on his staff after poor special teams, the lack of a consistent pass rush and several coverage busts in the secondary playing major roles in losses this year.

In Bowles' defense, the Bucs opened the season with several key players injured, including receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, tackle Tristan Wirfs, running back Bucky Irving and defensive lineman Calijah Kancey.

The Bucs also finalized their 2026 schedule by finishing in second place. In addition to playing their division foes Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina home and away, Tampa Bay will host the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers and either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers. Road opponents include Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys.

Panthers moving on

By winning the division, the Panthers are assured of a first-round home playoff game against either the Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers, NFC West teams with superior records. The schedule will be finalized later Sunday.

Carolina last won the NFC South in 2015, when Coach Ron Rivera and quarterback Cam Newton led the Panthers to a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl appearance.

For the second time in five years, a team with a losing record will represent the NFC South in the playoffs. The Bucs also won the division with an 8-9 record in 2022. The Panthers became the first team to win the division with a losing record twice: they finished 7-8-1 in 2014.

"Record doesn’t matter," Panthers safety Nick Scott said Saturday after the loss in Tampa. "You know, in my time, I’ve seen teams that had no business being in the playoffs and knocked somebody off in the first round. So I don’t care how I get in, I just want to get in as somebody who’s gone the distance.

“All I’m looking for is a chance because that’s hard to do. And if we get in, and we’re division winners, we’re deserving of it, period. ... I don’t care what anybody has to say about it. We’re supposed to be there.”