The Bay Blend
Weekdays at 7 a.m.
Every weekday, you'll get local headlines, and discover some culture and events around the Tampa Bay area in about 5 minutes. By the end of each episode, you’ll feel in the know about your own community. Let's face it — it's not easy feeling connected all the time.
Latest Episodes
Monday, August 4, 2025: Hurricanes and warm water a bad combination, and sports complexes popping up across Tampa BayThat’s right – new name, new logo, same pod. Giving you your daily blend of the local news, culture, and events to check out in the Tampa Bay area. Today, you’ll hear about new sports complexes throughout the region. Plus, some events to mark on your planner for this week, because we know you’re looking for something fun to do. And of course, the news headlines, including why the historic Jackson House is a step closer to restoration.