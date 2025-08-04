© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Art image says The Bay Blend over a map of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with green water, and a green manatee wearing headlines and holding a white coffee cup with a WUSF logo
The Bay Blend

Monday, August 4, 2025: Hurricanes and warm water a bad combination, and sports complexes popping up across Tampa Bay

Published August 4, 2025 at 6:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Art image says The Bay Blend over a map of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with green water, and a green manatee wearing headlines and holding a white coffee cup with a WUSF logo

That’s right – new name, new logo, same pod. Giving you your daily blend of the local news, culture, and events to check out in the Tampa Bay area. Today, you’ll hear about new sports complexes throughout the region. Plus, some events to mark on your planner for this week, because we know you’re looking for something fun to do. And of course, the news headlines, including why the historic Jackson House is a step closer to restoration.

The Bay Blend