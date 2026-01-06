© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Environment

How a detention center awoke a decades-old environmental fight

WUSF | By Meghan Bowman
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:05 PM EST

The fight against the Everglades' immigration detention center is not the first time the land has been at the heart of environmental controversy.

An immigrant detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” sits in the middle of the Everglades. Several environmental groups and the Miccosukee Tribe are suing to close it.

But this is not the first time the land under the detention center has been at the heart of environmental controversy.

In the 1960s, plans to build the world’s largest jetport there took shape. An environmental awakening led to new laws and agencies, the creation of Big Cypress National Preserve, Regional Planning Councils, and may have sparked the first Earth Day. The public pushback ultimately stopped all construction at the site. One of the only things left was a single runway to be used as a training airport.

Now, the airstrip has been converted into a detention area with rows of tents to hold thousands of immigrants. The lawyers fighting in court to shut down the detention center are using the same laws enacted after construction of the jetport was stopped.

Your Florida presents this full-circle story told through an audio feature and a five-part digital spread. Follow along in the fight to preserve the Everglades through this comprehensive timeline highlighting key moments that reignited the conservation effort.

A green sign points to the gates of an immigrant detention facility in the heart of the Everglades. “Alligator Alcatraz” was built in eight days on the runway of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport.
Environment
How the 'Alligator Alcatraz' detention center stirred up a decades-old environmental fight
The immigration detention center in the Florida Everglades has been embroiled in controversy even before it opened last summer. But a key component is how environmentalists are fighting to shut it down.
Black and white photo of people gathered for Jetport groundbreaking on September 18, 1969.
Environment
‘Unfinished, but not abandoned’: The Everglades Jetport that never was
In the 1960s, a proposal was made to build the world's largest jetport in the heart of the Everglades. It was a battle fought and won by environmentalists — leaving a single runway as a lasting reminder.
Black and white photo of an elderly woman with glasses staring into camera
Environment
She fought to save the Everglades. Now, she'd be 'outraged' about a renewed decades-old battle
Activist Marjory Stoneman Douglas formed Friends of the Everglades to fight against a proposed jetport in the late 1960s. Now, the group is involved in a lawsuit over development on that same property.
Photographer Clyde Butcher in his Venice Gallery, where he creates and displays a large collection of his work. Elderly man sitting in chair with photographs in the background.
Environment
He's spent years photographing the Everglades. Now, he's fighting to save the place that rescued him
Clyde Butcher said photographing the Florida Everglades saved him after his son died. Now, he's advocating to preserve the ecosystem, calling it a "place to renew your soul."
Kirby Storter Roadside Park at sunrise.
Environment
Silver linings from the Everglades Jetport: How an environmental battle spurred new laws and designations
The battle to prevent the Everglades Jetport may have influenced some important laws and events aimed at protecting the environment, wildlife, and parks.
Tags
Environment Your FloridaAlligator AlcatrazEvergladesMiccosukee Tribe
Meghan Bowman
I love getting to know people and covering issues that matter most to our audience. I get to do that every day as WUSF’s community engagement reporter. I focus on Your Florida, a project connecting Floridians with their state government.
See stories by Meghan Bowman
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
