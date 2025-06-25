-
Miami-Dade mayor expresses 'significant concerns' about scope, scale of 'Alligator Alcatraz' projectMiami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava late Tuesday acknowledged that Gov. Ron DeSantis had the power to buy a county-owned airport in the Everglades to build an immigration detention center, but said she has "significant concerns" about the project.
Orlando Democratic Congressman Maxwell Frost is angered by the plan and has concerns about the potential living conditions.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is directing the state to build an immigrant detention center on so-called "Alligator Alcatraz" — a partially-built airstrip in the Everglades.
Florida's attorney general says the facility is on track to open in early July, at a little-used airfield in the Everglades. Environmental activists hope they can repeat history and stop the project.
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is asking the state for more clarity and details on its plans to build a massive immigrant detention center in the fragile wetlands of the Big Cypress Preserve on land owned and managed by the county.
A state plan to house as many as 1,000 immigrants with criminal records in a remote Everglades area "fenced-in" by alligators and pythons brings protestors to abandoned former jetport area off U.S. 41. The area, inside Big Cypress National Preserve, retains special and sacred meaning to Native Americans and conservationists.