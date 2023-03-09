-
Students in a queer cohort at the University of South Florida, part of the school's "living and learning communities," celebrated five years since its creation.
-
This is the 12th year the national Human Rights Campaign has scored cities across the country on inclusive policies and ordinances. The HRC emphasizes that these scores do not necessarily reflect the best places for LGBTQ+ people to live.
-
In the latest installment of our occasional series, "Queer Spaces," we meet with a group of soccer players who gather to get back to their roots — tuning into both nature and their queer bodies.
-
Pride Month, which begin as a a way to honor the Stonewall Uprising on June 28, 1969, has turned into a series of month-long events every June in major cities across the nation.
-
LGBTQ+ residents attending the free classes say they're learning skills and building community.
-
When you think of "truck culture," you often picture tailgates at sports games, flags, and masculinity. A nonbinary artist has a decked-out truck meant to elicit conversations with people about art … and queerness.
-
The Senate on Tuesday approved a measure aimed at blocking venues from admitting kids to “adult live performances," which could effectively ban drag queens at pride events that often bill themselves as "family friendly."
-
The Tampa Bay Transgender Film Festival was originally founded in partnership between Tampa International Gay and Lesbian Film Festival and St Pete Pride. It continues this year as a hybrid event with in-person and virtual showings.
-
Queer spaces are often run by white members of the LGBTQ+ community. Here's how one activist and educator defines queer spaces and what they could look like.
-
A local skate crew recently held a queer beginners' skate night at the Skatepark of Tampa.