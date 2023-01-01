WUSF Social Media Commenting Policy

May 2022

WUSF is a comprehensive public media organization that operates an NPR news and jazz radio station [WUSF, 89.7-FM] and an all-classical music radio station [WSMR, 89.1-FM and 103.9-FM], and provides digital content online, through newsletters, podcasts and social media and serves a weekly audience of greater than 350,000. It is a department of the University of South Florida, with 70 employees and a budget of $12 million and provides paid internships to students. WUSF’s main studios are on the USF Tampa campus, with a broadcast and music performance studio on the USFSM campus and an office and news production studio on the USFSP campus.

