How to make WUSF local station your preferred news source on Google
It might feel like there are a million places where you can get your news. But WUSF is committed to delivering you reliable, independent and accessible information 24/7, without fear or favor.
And now when you select us as one of your preferred sources, you'll start to see more WUSF journalism displayed within Google's Top Stories sections when we have fresh stories for your search.
Here's how: Head to your search engine settings and check off the box indicating WUSF as your preferred source.
Once you update your sources, WUSF will appear more often in your Top Stories section and in a dedicated "From your sources" section on your search results page. You'll still see a mix of stories from other sites.