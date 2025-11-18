2026 Florida Legislature

-
The report says that reforms proposed in the Legislature would have drastic consequences on municipalities' ability to provide parks, roadway improvements and other services.
If the Broward delegation fails to approve the bill, it will not be heard by lawmakers in Tallahassee once the legislative session begins in January.
The bills would ban the sales of "assault weapons" or magazines with over 10 bullets; require background checks to buy ammo; limit where guns can be carried; and make drivers lock away guns inside their cars.
Legislators grilled voucher funding executives and one state education department director in search for answers on how to avoid another multimillion-dollar crisis as the choice program expands.
A bipartisan plan seeks to set up a program that could assist motorists with autism spectrum disorder during traffic stops.
The proposal adds marijuana to a series of outdoor public places where smoking tobacco is already banned.
The measure would allow people to sue vaccine manufacturers if they are harmed by vaccines advertised in the state.
The proposal would allow people to voluntarily accept pay below the minimum wage when employed in certain entry-level positions.
Boyd, who is the Senate majority leader, will succeed President Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, after the November 2026 elections.
State Democratic legislators have filed matching bills to allow survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, or stalking to terminate their rental agreements without financial penalties.
Democratic lawmakers and others say it politicizes higher education and distracts from more pressing statewide issues.
The measure would require law enforcement to take into custody truck drivers who are determined to be immigrants in the country illegally and help transfer them to federal immigration officials.