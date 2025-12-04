Renewed 'rural renaissance' bill is on a fast track in Florida Senate

The Senate Appropriations Committee next week is scheduled to take up Senate President Ben Albritton's priority "rural renaissance" bill, possibly setting the stage for it to go before the full Senate after the 2026 legislative session starts in January.

The bill (SB 250), which is aimed at boosting such things as health care, education, transportation, and economic development in rural areas, has only been assigned to the Appropriations Committee. If the panel passes it Wednesday, the measure would be ready for the full Senate.

The Senate backed a similar measure during the 2025 session. But the package got broken up in the House and did not pass.

The bill for the 2026 session, sponsored by Sen. Corey Simon, R-Tallahassee, for example, would provide $25 million for a new program aimed at helping physicians, physician assistants and advanced practice registered nurses set up practices in rural communities, according to a Senate summary of the bill.

As another health care example, the bill would increase Medicaid reimbursement payments for what are known as "critical access" hospitals in rural areas.

As examples on other topics, the bill would create a program to provide student-loan payment assistance for educators in rural areas; increase money to help rural counties resurface and rebuild roads; and create an Office of Rural Prosperity at the Florida Department of Commerce, according to the summary.

Simon represents a sprawling, largely rural North Florida district.

