Hillsborough County schools crack down on vaping with new sensors

Hillsborough County Public Schools is installing vape-detector sensors in high school bathrooms following an uptick in incidents.

On "Florida Matters Live & Local," regional Hillsborough superintendent Rob Nelson said they've partnered with SecureUS Solutions to put HALO Smart Sensors in all 29 traditional high schools. Around 10 are expected to be put in each school. They've bought 300 so far.

In a social media post, the district said schools have recorded more than 1,000 vaping-related referrals this school year. Installing detectors comes after a three-month pilot program at six campuses to identify the most effective devices.

Nelson added that the decision also came from speaking to students throughout the district who just want to go in and use the restroom.

"These detectors that we have gone with do so much more than vape, so obviously it's to make our restrooms and our buildings safer as well, but we hope it's a deterrent for one," Nelson said. "Our hope is not to just give consequences to that, but we do have a student code of conduct. We do have a progressive code of conduct as well, so students will expect a consequence if caught vaping in our restrooms."

What are HALO smart sensors?

Kristine Marsh, founder and president of SecureUS Solutions, told "Florida Matters Live & Local" that HALO has multiple sensors that monitor environmental changes like air particle changes through noise. On its website, the system is described as having "advanced, accurate detection of vaping chemicals." It can also differentiate normal vaping and THC vaping.

Any notification of an incident then goes to an app that notifies the response team at the school. Also, Marsh said the sensors don't record audio or video.

"It was designed specifically to go into places like bathrooms and locker rooms where privacy is first, the most utmost of importance," Marsh said.

The lights are customizable, and so is the audio. When it's moved, you'll get a tampering alert. Different settings and sensors can be programmed to behave differently depending on what they're sensing, Marsh said.

"Another one that's really important in bathrooms is the ability to measure noise, and the reason that is important is because during times when it detects excessive noise, it could be because of bullying or the onset of a fight," Marsh said.

Nelson said the district has not heard about any privacy concerns from families about the sensors.

How may this help improve the learning environment?

Marsh explained how research has shown that when children vape, it affects their cognitive development and their learning. And there's a direct correlation to vaping and learning.

"So it will make a tremendous difference in the learning and not only cognitive development, but also the mental health," Marsh said. "And if we can get kids to stop vaping and not become addicted to nicotine, and or if they are addicted to stop, then their minds will be focused on learning instead of vaping."

Nelson said he believes teachers, administrators and counselors are all concerned with kids vaping and the development of their brains as they grow.

"Back in the day, when you're smoking cigarettes and doing those things, you had a very noticeable lingering smell and smoke that wouldn't dissipate," Nelson said. "Obviously, with vaping, it's much, much different. The smoke cloud can dissipate very quickly."

Nelson added that the schools with sensors already and that it received positive feedback. Bloomingdale High School was one of the campuses in the pilot program. In a video by the district, 11th grader Avaree Macdonald said the sensors were a good addition.

"It has been the one thing that has like impacted our school the most. Just because our bathrooms are always so filled with people and crowded in the stalls or crowded in the corners, doing something. Now, it's totally different. There's only about four people there at a time," Macdonald said.

Overall, Nelson also said kids are feeling more comfortable and safer using the restroom at school.

"I think it lowers the numbers in the restroom, or kids sitting in a stall, those type of things, because they know that there is no recording in a restroom. So it absolutely improves the learning environment. Makes kids feel safer," Nelson said.

