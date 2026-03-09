A Juul casket, Councilor Naya Young, educational memaids, cram job at the Capitol

If you thought “smoking in the boys’ room” was just a ’70s thing, think again. A cloud of suspicion still hangs over kids that inhale, it’s just the carcinogen of choice has advanced from tobacco to juice.

Studies show vaping affects the cognitive ability of children, so Hillsborough County is turning to its own high-tech approach to limit the problem.

We learn more about the program with Cathy Carter, who fills in for host Matthew Peddie on of “Florida Matters Live & Local.”

Also on the show, we get an update on the Legislature with only a week left in the session.

And meet the youngest member of the Tampa City Council and learn about her first 130 days on the job.

Finally, we put our thumb on the scales, so to speak, of a Lecanto aquarium headlined by mermaids.

Smells like teen vaping

(0:00) Hillsborough County high schools are rolling out smart sensors that can sniff out e-cigarette clouds and other safety concerns. How does this technology work, and what have administrators learned from pilot programs? Can these sensors keep schools safe without turning every hallway and restroom into a surveillance zone?

GUESTS:



Rob Nelson, Hillsborough County School District regional superintendent

Kristine Marsh, SecureUS Solutions president and founder

The final countdown (maybe!)

(12:02) The clock is ticking in Tallahassee as the Legislature races to finalize a budget by week’s end or face an extension. Our expert at the Capitol joins us to break down the billion-dollar standoff between the House and Senate. Also, debates over emergency fund guardrails and the Senate’s school “guardian” plan.

GUEST:



Douglas Soule, WUSF’s “Your Florida” reporter

Young voice with fresh ideas

(21:10) At age 33, Naya Young is the youngest woman elected to Tampa City Council, where she’s finishing out the term of the late Gwendolyn Henderson. She talks about her first 130 days, including the challenges and opportunities unique to District 5. Plus, she’s already looking ahead to a potential second term.

GUEST:



Tampa City Council member Naya Young, District 5

The tails this aquarium can tell

(36:17) Dive into a world where mermaids swim with stingrays, sharks lounge on cue, and rescued macaws squawk like they own the place. Apparently, everyday tank life turns into an educational adventure at Mertailor Aquarium in Citrus County. So, what’s the source of all this fin fun?

GUESTS:

