Gracyn Doctor

As the executive producer of Florida Matters, I aim to create a show that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.

I transitioned to journalism in 2019. After graduating with a sports management degree from Johnson C. Smith University, I realized sports just wasn’t my calling. But talking and writing was. So, I attended the great Newhouse School at Syracuse University where I studied arts journalism. I focused on fashion, music, and Black culture while interning at Syracuse’s NPR station, WAER, covering health and wellness in the Black community of central New York. I also got the chance to completely immerse myself in the arts, covering plays and NYC restaurants, writing music reviews, and engaging in conversations about the intersection of race and pop culture.

My love of public radio led me to Charlotte NPR station, WFAE, after graduating in 2020. There, I was the race and equity reporter, by way of Report for America, and covered the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on communities of color.

Being from Charleston, I’m very excited to be back on the coast. When I’m not working, you can find me creating fashion content online, by the water, or exploring Tampa with my little family.