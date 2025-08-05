How spikes in lot rent are causing Floridians to leave their 'forever homes'

Buying a manufactured home used to be an affordable option for Floridians who wanted a place to call their own. People often own the home, but rent the land it sits on.

But census data shows that the lot rent in the state has nearly doubled over the last decade — making it increasingly unaffordable.

ALSO READ: How Florida’s manufactured home parks are growing unaffordable

Under Florida law, management can pass along fees, like utility charges and property tax increases, as long as they are considered “reasonable” and are mentioned in a park’s original governing document, which is called a prospectus .

In this episode, you’re going to hear from people talking about being priced out of their homes. Their stories are part of a special reporting project from WUSF called ‘Not So Forever Home’. The Pulitzer Center's Local Reporting Grant supported it.

You’ll also hear from WUSF reporters Octavio Jones and Gabriella Paul. Jones spent the last year talking with people in mobile home communities about their plight, and Paul explains how one more door to home ownership is being squeezed shut.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.