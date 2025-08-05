© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Florida Matters

How spikes in lot rent are causing Floridians to leave their 'forever homes'

By Matthew Peddie,
Gracyn Doctor
Published August 5, 2025 at 6:30 PM EDT
An elderly woman stands in front of her living room with a couch and other decorations in the background.
Octavio Jones
/
WUSF
Judy Schofield, 86, a retiree who moved from Connecticut to the Royal Palm Village community in Haines City, Florida, took on a part-time job to help keep up with her bills due to rising lot rent.

On this episode of "Florida Matters," you’ll hear reporting from WUSF’s "Not So Forever Homes" series. This is a collection of stories documenting the spiraling lot rents at manufactured home communities.

Buying a manufactured home used to be an affordable option for Floridians who wanted a place to call their own. People often own the home, but rent the land it sits on.

But census data shows that the lot rent in the state has nearly doubled over the last decade — making it increasingly unaffordable.

Under Florida law, management can pass along fees, like utility charges and property tax increases, as long as they are considered “reasonable” and are mentioned in a park’s original governing document, which is called a prospectus.

In this episode, you’re going to hear from people talking about being priced out of their homes. Their stories are part of a special reporting project from WUSF called ‘Not So Forever Home’. The Pulitzer Center's Local Reporting Grant supported it.

You’ll also hear from WUSF reporters Octavio Jones and Gabriella Paul. Jones spent the last year talking with people in mobile home communities about their plight, and Paul explains how one more door to home ownership is being squeezed shut.

Home Prices Home Buyers Housing Economy
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
