Three people side-by-side smiling into the camera with trees in the background. Man with brown hair and glasses wearing a blue blazer, woman with long reddish hair and yellow blouse, and woman with long brown hair and classes wearing a white blouse
Your Florida
State lawmakers are making decisions that touch your life, every day. Like how roads get built and why so many feathers get ruffled over naming an official state bird. Your Florida is a reporting project that seeks to help you grasp the workings of state government.

DeSantis calls late April redistricting special session

WUSF | By Douglas Soule
Published January 7, 2026 at 1:13 PM EST
Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing infrastructure repair funding allocations at a press conference in Sebring on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.
@GovRonDeSantis
/
X account video screenshot
Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing infrastructure repair funding allocations at a press conference in Sebring on Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says a proclamation is coming for a late April special session to change Florida's congressional map.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued a proclamation for a late April special session to change Florida’s congressional maps.

The Wednesday proclamation calls lawmakers in from April 20 to April 24.

DeSantis had previously said he wanted a special session in the spring, but this action further pits him against the Florida House on the redistricting issue.

The chamber wants to take up redistricting in the regular session that begins next week. Republican Rep. Mike Redondo of Miami, chair of the House redistricting committee, said last month waiting longer would be "irresponsible” with the 2026 election so close.

But DeSantis said at a Wednesday morning press conference he wants to wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a case that could change how race factors into drawing political boundaries.

“I have a very high degree of confidence that at least one or two of those districts on our current map are going to be implicated by this Supreme Court decision,” DeSantis said.

Florida's current congressional map already disproportionately favors Republicans with 20 compared with only eight Democrats. At President Donald Trump's urging, Texas approved a congressional map adding five Republican-leaning seats. And he pressed other Republican states to do the same, igniting a redistricting battle between Democratic and GOP states.

Senate President Ben Albritton has said he supports a spring special session. He said the Legislature could push back certain election deadlines, like when candidates can formally enter a race.

In 2010, Florida voters approved state constitutional protections against partisan gerrymandering. In a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said this plan would conflict with that.

"This is an illegal partisan gerrymander happening because Donald Trump asked for it," Driskell said. "Trump wants to rig the midterm elections to prevent the American people from holding his administration accountable."

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Douglas Soule
Tallahassee can feel far away — especially for anyone who’s driven on a congested Florida interstate. But for me, it’s home.
