Florida GOP chair believes state could send extra Republicans to Congress

The chair of the Republican Party of Florida continues to call for redistricting.

As states battle for the 2026 US House majority, Chair Evan Power said he thinks three to five GOP seats could be added.

He said Democrats have had an unfair advantage in other states.

"We need to get to a fair ground where we have equal representation, where Republicans can have their majority ... the vote thresholds in this country show that they should have a majority," Power said, taking questions from reporters on Wednesday after speaking at a Capital Tiger Bay Club luncheon in Tallahassee.

Democrats are meanwhile accusing Republicans of stacking the deck to ensure the GOP keeps the House majority in 2026. At President Donald Trump's urging, Texas approved a congressional map adding five GOP seats. Republican and Democratic states alike are exploring similar avenues, with multiple maps passed elsewhere.

Florida's map already disproportionately benefits the GOP, with 20 Republican US Representatives and only eight Democrats. Voting advocacy groups have said any congressional delegation changes would be met with lawsuits.

The Florida House and Senate haven't said a lot about redistricting recently, but Gov. Ron DeSantis has called for it.

The House formed a committee to consider options. It has not met yet.

A lot rides on an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court decision, which could limit how much race can be considered when drawing voting districts.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

