BREAKING NEWS: Iranian supreme leader killed in Israeli airstrike, source says | The Latest

Reactions vary from Florida politicians to Iran airstrikes

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published February 28, 2026 at 4:33 PM EST
This image from video provided by U.S. Central Command shows a missile being launched from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
AP
/
U.S. Central Command
This image from video provided by U.S. Central Command shows a missile being launched from a U.S. Navy ship in support of Operation Epic Fury on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.

Most of the posts on social media focus on support for the troops.

Lawmakers from around the state and region have taken to social media to comment on Saturday's airstrikes on Iran by United States and Israeli forces.

Democrats and Republicans condemned Iran and voiced support for U.S. troops. But they split on their support for President Donald Trump and how he should move forward. The following is a sample of some of those comments:

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody:

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott:

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz:

Republican candidate for governor Byron Donalds:

Republican candidate for governor Paul Renner:

Republican candidate for governor Jay Collins:

Democratic candidate for governor David Jolly:

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost:

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Alexander Vindman:

Steve Newborn
I cover Florida’s unending series of issues with the environment and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
