Reactions vary from Florida politicians to Iran airstrikes

Lawmakers from around the state and region have taken to social media to comment on Saturday's airstrikes on Iran by United States and Israeli forces.

Democrats and Republicans condemned Iran and voiced support for U.S. troops. But they split on their support for President Donald Trump and how he should move forward. The following is a sample of some of those comments:

U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody:

For decades, this evil Iranian regime has called for the death of America, the destruction of the West, terrorized its own people and others, and caused fear and instability in the region. When someone says they want to destroy you, you should listen, and we have a @POTUS that… — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) February 28, 2026

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott:

God bless our troops. God bless our country. God bless @POTUS.



America will ALWAYS stand with our great friend Israel, and we must never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MlFmBKq7no — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) February 28, 2026

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz:

Early this morning, President Trump launched major strikes against Iran. My first concern is for the safety of our service members, diplomats, and civilians in the region, as well as the security of our allies who Iran has targeted with missile strikes in retaliation.



The… pic.twitter.com/jkqWbgj6zv — Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@RepDWStweets) February 28, 2026

U.S. Rep. Jared Moskowitz:

The situation in the Middle East is grave and evolving rapidly. In response to US and Israeli strikes, Iran responded by attacking its Arab neighbors. That was certainly a choice. As regional partners remain on high alert, my thoughts are with the brave American service members… — Congressman Jared Moskowitz (@RepMoskowitz) February 28, 2026

Republican candidate for governor Byron Donalds:

President @realDonaldTrump has acted decisively against Iran's nuclear threat and terrorism.



Our troops are now executing Operation Epic Fury. Erika and I pray for their safety and success.



Peace is achieved through strength, not weakness. I stand with President Trump, our… — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 28, 2026

Republican candidate for governor Paul Renner:

Iran’s regime has threatened the United States and our allies for decades.



I’m glad the President has acted. It’s time to give the people of Iran a real chance to take control of their government again. pic.twitter.com/5dhIGDNuIa — Paul Renner (@Paul_Renner) February 28, 2026

Republican candidate for governor Jay Collins:

God bless our nation’s warriors who once more have stepped into the breach. Guide them and keep them safe.



We are the greatest nation on earth because good men and women fight for freedom, liberty, and defend the American way.



God bless our troops as they once again take the… — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) February 28, 2026

Democratic candidate for governor David Jolly:

This President enters war without the broad confidence of the American people and with a cabinet largely unqualified. He lacks the clear support of Congress or our allies, and lacks the unity of the nation he leads. We now pray for the safety of our troops and a swift end to… — David Jolly (@davidjollyfl) February 28, 2026

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost:

Congress must reconvene immediately to vote on a War Powers Resolution to stop Trump’s illegal and dangerous war.



We know what comes next: instability, innocent death, our troops risking their lives, and chaos. These regime change wars do not work. We can support the people of… — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) February 28, 2026

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Alexander Vindman: