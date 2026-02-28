© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

How James Fishback is reaching Gen-Z men in Republican Gubernatorial race

WFSU | By Tristan Wood
Published February 28, 2026 at 8:17 AM EST
Florida State University students watch Republican Gubernatorial candidate James Fishback during a campaign rally in the backyard of a student's rental house on Jan. 23, 2026.
Tristan Wood
/
WFSU Public Media
Florida State University students watch Republican Gubernatorial candidate James Fishback during a campaign rally in the backyard of a student's rental house on Jan. 23, 2026.

It's unlikely Republican Gubernatorial candidate James Fishback will win during August's primary election.

Frontrunner Byron Donald's has fundraised millions and has Trump's endorsement.

But recent polling suggests Fishback is making waves with younger Republican Floridians.

He is polling at 4% overall, but 32% with likely Republican primary voters aged 18-32, according to a poll from the University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab. He's polling at less than 1 percent with voters over 55.

WFSU's Tristan Wood spoke with Fishback rally attendees and social media experts to unpack who Fishback is, how his campaign is reaching Gen-Z men, and what it says about young people's economic anxieties in Florida.

Copyright 2026 WFSU
Tags
Politics James Fishback
Tristan Wood
Related Stories
  1. GOP investor James Fishback is entering the Florida governor's race, challenging Trump's pick
Thanks to you, WUSF is here — delivering fact-based news and stories that reflect our community.⁠ Your support powers everything we do.
Donate Now