Tampa man pleads guilty to making online threats against U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar

A Tampa man has pleaded guilty to making “gruesome and threatening messages” online to harm a U.S. congresswoman and her family, federal prosecutors said.

Myles M. McQuade, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of transmitting an interstate threat, according to court documents from the U.S. District Court, Middle District of Florida.

A Wednesday release from U.S. Attorney Gregory W. Kehoe did not name the House member, but a plea deal dated Dec. 2 acknowledged the threat was against Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her children.

Omar is the first Somali American and among the first Muslim women to serve in Congress.

The Democrat, a member of the so-called progressive “Squad” of lawmakers, has been the target of criticism by conservatives — including President Donald Trump — because of her views on U.S. foreign policy, Israel, immigration and party leadership.

She has received numerous threats since taking office in 2019, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

On Sept. 12 via X, McQuade used racial references and wrote, “I’m going to kill you. ... Go back to Somalia before it’s too late,” according to his plea document. He also threatened to eat Omar’s children “for protein.”

According to the plea, McQuade created another post less than 20 minutes later that read, “When this country falls, I’m going to kill your children in front of you and cut your head off.”

According to the plea, McQuade intended the posts “to be a true threat of violence.” Although a Tampa resident, McQuade was in Orlando at the time the posts were made.

McQuade faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, according to Kehoe. A sentencing date has not yet been set.