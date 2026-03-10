WUSF wants to know: Are you having issues finding a dentist who takes Medicaid?

In Florida, the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) is responsible for Medicaid.

On Feb. 1, 2025, AHCA implemented the new Statewide Medicaid Managed Care program, entering into new contracts with health and dental plans it says will "greatly benefit enrollees and providers."

Some patients and medical providers say the privatization of Medicaid in the state over the years has made it difficult for residents to get access to dentists who take their plan.

Common complaints include lists of dentists being outdated, or having to travel an hour or more to find care.

So WUSF wants to know: Have you had any issues finding a dentist close to you?