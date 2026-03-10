Florida Poly will field an NAIA athletics program with teams in 8 sports

Florida Polytechnic University, recognized for its stellar STEM curriculum and iconic “spaceship” building, is entering a new world: collegiate athletics.

On Tuesday, the school announced it will launch teams this fall in men’s and women’s soccer, cross country and basketball, plus baseball and softball.

The school also said its athletic department is in discussions with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and the Sun Conference, with plans to join both once final qualifications are met.

The first competitions are scheduled for August, when the Phoenix debut in men’s and women’s soccer against New College of Florida in Sarasota.

In a statement, the Lakeland university said it is taking this step to “strengthen student engagement, foster school spirit and deepen connections with the surrounding community.”

“For a student to be successful, they have to be committed and excel in the classroom while having an experience outside the classroom that helps them grow into the well-rounded, successful, impactful leaders we know they can be upon graduation,” said Bryan Brooks, vice president of student affairs, enrollment management and strategic communications. “That's where athletics comes in.”

stick.adobe.com Florida Polytechnic University's iconic white louvered dome Innovation, Science and Technology Building in Lakeland was designed by architect Santiago Calatrava. The IST building houses 26 classrooms, an auditorium, faculty and administrative offices, an 11,000-square-foot commons area and 11 innovation labs.

Brooks emphasized academics will remain the top priority. Florida Poly is the only school in the state university system dedicated to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It has been ranked the top public college in South for five straight years by U.S. News and World Report and boasts one of the nation’s top engineering programs.

In recent years, Florida Poly has fielded non-varsity intercollegiate club teams in a handful of sports, including men’s and women’s soccer, men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse.

The school determined there was desire for something more thorough student input and interest from prospective students.

Adding athletics is expected to attract up to 150 student-athletes to campus, many of whom may not have considered Florida Poly beforehand, Brooks said.

“Florida Poly is already one of the nation’s top-ranked STEM universities, and this new program builds on that momentum,” Brooks said. “There are a lot of high school students who are passionate about STEM and very involved in athletics. We want to give them a place to do both.”

Varsity teams are also expected to advance efforts to strengthen student engagement, foster school spirit and deepen connections with the community.

“This program could really bring the whole community together, with Auburndale, Lakeland and all of Polk County rallying around sports with Florida Poly as a central part of it,” said Derek Lower, the school’s director of athletics and recreation.

The school said department hiring will begin with the softball and cross-country coaches, who will help lay the foundation of the program.