A planned cruise ship terminal for Sunshine Skyway entrance may be sunk

WUSF | By Steve Newborn
Published March 10, 2026 at 3:33 PM EDT
The world's largest cruise ship docked at a port. Downtown Miami is in the background.
Cruise ships like The Icon of the Seas — the world's largest cruise ship — seen leaving Miami on Jan. 27, would not be allowed to dock outside the Sunshine Skyway.

A bill that would severely restrict dredging in the area that would be used by large cruise ships is headed to the governor's desk.

The plan to create a cruise ship terminal near the Sunshine Skyway may be sunk after the Florida House unanimously passed a bill limiting dredging needed by larger ships.

Bradenton Sen. Jim Boyd's bill passed the Senate last month. It would expand the boundaries of the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve in Manatee County into an area cruise ships would need to pass through, near the entrance to the Sunshine Skyway. Dredging would not be allowed if it would impact water quality.

The Terra Ceia preserve covers submerged lands in Tampa Bay, running from the Port Manatee ship channel to the Manatee-Hillsborough county line, then along the Intracoastal Waterway, around Emerson Point on Snead Island, and along the shores of Terra Ceia Bay, Miguel Bay, Joe Bay and Bishop Harbor.

ALSO READ: As hundreds rallied against a Manatee cruise port, families enjoyed time in nature

Backers say the terminal is needed to attract larger cruise ships that are too tall to fit under the Skyway bridge. But opponents say the terminal would ruin the fragile ecosystem.

They held rallies that attracted hundreds of people and pressured lawmakers to block the plan. At least 12,000 people signed a petition against the idea.

The bill now heads to the governor's desk for final approval.

Boyd's amendment would allow minimal dredging for boat ramps and marinas. It reads:

"Minimum dredging and filling as may be authorized for the creation and maintenance of marinas, public boat ramps, piers, and docks and their attendant navigation channels and access roads. Such projects may be authorized only upon a specific finding by the board that there is assurance that the project will be constructed and operated in a manner that will not adversely affect the water quality and utility of the preserve."

"Such dredging as is necessary for the purpose of eliminating conditions hazardous to the public health or for the purpose of eliminating stagnant waters, islands, and spoil banks, the dredging of which would enhance the aesthetic and environmental quality and utility of the preserve and be clearly in the public interest as determined by the board."

