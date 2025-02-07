NPR Health

-
The National Institutes of Health has dramatically changed its grant-making terms by limiting how much it will disperse for costs such as equipment and administration.
Maggots love to feed on decaying fruit. New research explains how they found this out and the implications for having texture be such a big deal.
Patients who bought stockpiles of alternative GLP-1 drugs online aren't sure what to do with them after learning that the compounding pharmacy that made them didn't have the right license.
Many groups that rely on a federal payment portal started experiencing problems accessing funds last week. HHS says "technical issues" are to blame and lag times continue.
An Italian study published this week has found the way to cook a perfect egg — you'll just need to spend 32 minutes to make it happen.
Staff at the CDC are bracing for a significant reduction in the work force that appears to be targeting staff with the fewest worker protections.
The case, brought by the American Foreign Service Association and the American Federation of Government Employees, is intended to block the administration's efforts to dismantle USAID.
Groups addressing sexual violence report not getting expected payments from grants that they depend on to keep running.
From Day 1, the Trump team has issued a series of orders and statements aimed at the U.S. Agency for International Development.
It's an unusual winter for respiratory illnesses. The flu is peaking twice: once in early January and again in February. Meanwhile, it's the mildest COVID winter since the pandemic began.
That's the way one scientist puts it — referring to how infected wild birds survive long enough to spread it to birds and mammals around the world. And that's a serious risk for human health.
It's common for young people leaving jails and prisons to end up back behind bars, often after lapses related to untreated mental illness or substance abuse. A new law will help them get Medicaid.