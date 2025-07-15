Trust-fund fraud victims seek reassurance after prosecutor's firing

Tampa federal prosecutor Michael Gordon was fired last month — prompting questions about why and even concerns about what happens next with his case load.

One of the cases he was leading had to do with fraud and Clearwater businessman Leo Govoni, who is accused of stealing millions of dollars of medical trust fund money.

Tampa Bay Times reporter Christopher O’Donnell has been covering the Leo Govoni case extensively . On "Florida Matters," he shared the reaction from people who’ve watched money for their disabled loved ones vanish.

Also on "Florida Matters" this week:

Deadly floods swept through an area of Central Texas known as flash flood alley over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Rolling hills, limestone rock formations and winding rivers make the area prone to flash floods during rainstorms.

The stories of terrified campers trying to evacuate in the dark may be eerily familiar to people in Tampa Bay who experienced last year’s hurricanes.

But what about the flash flood risk here?

We asked Florida Public Radio Emergency Network meteorologist Megan Borowski what causes flash floods and what you should do to protect yourself when there’s a flood risk.

Also, 50 years ago, Jaws burst onto movie screens , and cinema has never been the same. It may be a great thriller, but half a century later, shark scientists are still pushing back against the myth of the rogue shark.

Meet Florida Aquarium animal care specialist Eric Hovland. He’s been swimming with — and studying — sharks for years , and still has more to learn.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.