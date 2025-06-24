Finding the joy in Tampa Bay's arts and culture scene

Tampa Bay has a world-renowned arts scene. Chances are you’ve caught an exhibition at the Dali museum in St. Petersburg or taken in some of the dazzling, larger-than-life art at the SHINE mural festival.

But did you know Tampa is also the birthplace of death metal ?

On this episode, you’ll hear from WUSF reporters who’ve been spotlighting the arts and culture of Tampa Bay.

If you feel like there’s something missing from your morning routine, Lily Belcher has a story about a cafe where you can watch kittens rough and tumble as you sip your cappuccino.

Walk around the streets of St. Petersburg — and you’ll see murals — lots of them. Visit St. Pete Clearwater says more than 600 adorn walls throughout the city. A new gallery exhibition mashes up murals with another icon of the city’s arts scene: the museum devoted to surrealist artist Salvador Dali.

Susan Giles Wantuck shares details about the ‘Outside In’ exhibit , and why mural artists are happy to pour hours and hours into creating enormous, complex works of art, even when they know their art won’t last forever.

And Daylina Miller breaks down Tampa’s unique connection with extreme metal. They explain why the original site of Morrisound Recording was honored with a historic marker, and why metalheads right here in the place it all began are some of the nicest people you’ll meet, even if the music’s a bit aggressive.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.