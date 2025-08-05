USF employees ordered back to campus for in-person work after five years

After more than five years of hybrid and remote work, the University of South Florida is calling all employees back to campus.

In an email to staff on Friday, USF president Rhea Law and Board of Trustees Chair Will Weatherford announced that the university will fully return to in-person work starting Sept. 2, eight days after the fall semester begins Aug. 25.

USF and other universities across the country shifted nearly all staff to remote work in 2020 in response to COVID-19.

“Over the past several years post-pandemic, we have recommitted to the kind of in-person collaboration that strengthens our community, fosters innovation and enhances the overall experience for those we serve,” Law and Weatherford wrote. “This shift aligns with broader trends across industries and will help USF realize further opportunities for cross-functional collaboration, mentorship and long-term success.”

While many departments have already resumed on-campus operations, the latest directive applies to remaining employees still working remotely or in hybrid arrangements.

Law acknowledged some roles may remain off-site due to the nature of their work, existing contracts or space constraints. Those situations, she said, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis by unit leaders and human resources.

Similar policies have recently been announced at the University of Florida and Florida Atlantic University.

USF employs about 16,000 people across its Tampa, St. Petersburg, Sarasota-Manatee, and USF Health locations.

Employees with questions about the transition are encouraged to contact their supervisors or human resources business partners.