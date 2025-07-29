© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Millennial caregiving: Balancing life while caring for a loved one

By Gracyn Doctor,
Matthew Peddie
Published July 29, 2025
Caregiving is a really demanding job, especially for millennials who are also trying to manage a family, a career, and the needs of their loved one.

On "Florida Matters," we speak to caregivers about how they balance life with caring for their loved ones.

On "Florida Matters," we’re going to talk about one of the toughest jobs out there: caregiving.

For millennials, the load is extra complex. Juggling kids, career, and the needs of your loved one.

You’ll hear from caregivers and advocates about how they face this challenge.

Our guests are:

Please check out the links below for additional resources:

  • "Caregiving," a documentary about the state and stakes of providing care in America. This page also includes statistics and personal stories.
  • For information on Moffit Cancer Center support groups and other caregiving resources, visit Moffit Cancer Center Support Groups or Moffit.org.
  • For information on local Alzheimer’s Association support groups, programs, caregiving resources and help for those diagnosed, reach out to the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

This episode is part of the "Caregiving" series, which focuses on the state and stakes of caregiving. The series includes the "Caregiving" documentary, executive produced by Bradley Cooper and produced by Lea Pictures and WETA-TV in Washington, D.C., in association with ARK Media. The special is available on PBS stations nationwide and PBS.org.

The Caregiving project was funded by a grant from WETA and Vu Haus.

Gracyn Doctor
As the executive producer of WUSF's Florida Matters, I aim to create a show and podcast that makes all Floridians feel seen and heard. That's also my assignment as a producer for The Florida Roundup. In any role, my goal is always to amplify the voices often overlooked.
Matthew Peddie
I am the host of WUSF’s weekly public affairs show Florida Matters, where I get to indulge my curiosity in people and explore the endlessly fascinating stories that connect this community.
