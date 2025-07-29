Millennial caregiving: Balancing life while caring for a loved one

On "Florida Matters," we’re going to talk about one of the toughest jobs out there: caregiving.

For millennials, the load is extra complex. Juggling kids, career, and the needs of your loved one.

You’ll hear from caregivers and advocates about how they face this challenge.

Our guests are:

Rachael Piltch-Loeb, author of "The Millennial Caregiver: Caring for Loved Ones in the Busiest Years of Your Life."

Viviam Sifontes, research educator at Moffit Cancer Center.

research educator at Moffit Cancer Center. Lauren Klinger, a Wesley Chapel resident and writer who has been a caregiver and is author of the Learn from My Mistakes substack.

Please check out the links below for additional resources:

"Caregiving," a documentary about the state and stakes of providing care in America. This page also includes statistics and personal stories.

For information on Moffit Cancer Center support groups and other caregiving resources, visit Moffit Cancer Center Support Groups or Moffit.org.

For information on local Alzheimer’s Association support groups, programs, caregiving resources and help for those diagnosed, reach out to the Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org.

This episode is part of the "Caregiving" series, which focuses on the state and stakes of caregiving. The series includes the "Caregiving" documentary, executive produced by Bradley Cooper and produced by Lea Pictures and WETA-TV in Washington, D.C., in association with ARK Media. The special is available on PBS stations nationwide and PBS.org.

The Caregiving project was funded by a grant from WETA and Vu Haus.

You can listen to the full episode in the media player above.