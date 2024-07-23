Health News Florida

-
In Manatee County, a drone delivery system recently started to speed up the arrival of lifesaving treatment for medical emergencies in which every second counts.
Influencers are helping promote high-tech medical scans that companies claim can help catch deadly diseases. Some experts warn the experimental approach may lead to extra worries and unnecessary treatment.
Outages have hit at least eight states this year. They’re emblematic of problems plaguing emergency response communications due in part to wide disparities in capabilities and funding.
Amendment 4 supporters accused the members of the Financial Impact Estimating Conference of misleading voters by including that the measure could lead to Medicaid-funded abortions and costly lawsuits.
Unfortunately, homes vary greatly in quality, and many don’t have enough nurses and aides to give residents the care they need. Here are some questions to answer if you are looking.
Specialists agree there can be benefits to sleeping apart. For couples considering the split, the experts urge people to seek a sleep evaluation. The problem that's causing chaos may be treatable.
The story of MitraClip, a device Dr. Oz helped invent to treat faulty heart valves, is a cautionary tale about the science, business and regulation of medical technology.
President Joe Biden is under pressure to undergo cognitive testing even though his physician says he passes an annual neurologic exam. But what can the brief screening tool actually tell about a person’s brain health?
Relatively few respondents fully endorse the idea that a fertilized egg should have the same rights as a pregnant woman, but a significant share (46%) say it describes their views at least somewhat well.
Increasingly, Americans pay for the privilege of seeing a doctor. Research shows concierge medicine can further hamper access to care for those who can’t afford the upgrade.
The Lakewood Ranch resident and ESPN basketball analyst tells social media followers he underwent surgery at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and that his doctor was pleased with the outcome.
The injunction by a federal judge applies in Alaska, Kansas, Utah and Wyoming, as well as a Stillwater, Oklahoma, middle school that has a student suing and to members of three groups fighting the rule.