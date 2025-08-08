Fat cats shedding pounds can offer clues to human weight loss

Who knew a bunch of fat cats could teach us so much?

These chunky cats, however, might just help us shed the pounds.

Got an obese cat? You aren’t alone in overindulging your pet. Six out of 10 cats in the U.S. are overweight. Cats don’t know better. Their humans feed them, after all, and have their own problems walking by the food bowl without stopping.

Researchers at The Ohio State University recently found that dieting cats undergo a significant change in the populations of bacteria in their gut. In fact, it’s thought to be like what happens in their people.

Now, it’s important to understand that a cat just doesn’t step on a scale or look in the mirror and decide they need to trim down to fit into that old collar they wore during their lean, stray years.

No, researchers put a group of the overweight, wannabe tigers on a calorie-restricted diet.

The cats dieted in phases for 12 weeks. Investigators tested the kitty litter poop to find out what bacteria live in their gut.

They found increased levels of a short-chain fatty acid that, in other mammals, is known to regulate appetite and reduce fat. It also offers protection against diabetes and obesity. As levels of the fatty acid rose, so too did levels of a certain bacteria linked to weight loss.

This work suggests the human gut might also be altered with therapeutics in overweight individuals. One idea is that probiotics might be found to help. Scientists are studying the question.

Now, don’t be fooled. If your cat insists on extra treats in the name of science — she’s probably just pulling your paw.

Copyright 2025 WUFT 89.1