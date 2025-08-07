© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
'Flesh-eating bacteria' causes a second death in Bay County, health department reports

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published August 7, 2025 at 6:19 PM EDT
Bacterium Vibrio vulnificus, 3D illustration
adobe.stock.com
Vibrio vulnificus bacteria are found in warm, brackish seawater and raw or undercooked seafood.

There have been five deaths in Florida attributed to the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria this year. Since mid-July, the state has recorded five additional cases for a total of 16 this year.

A second person in Bay County has died this year from Vibrio vulnificus, the so-called “flesh-eating” bacterium, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death, recorded within the past three weeks, brings the state total to five. On July 15, the agency’s website lists one death each in Bay, Hillsborough, Broward and St. Johns counties.

The health department also reported five new Vibrio infections since mid-July, raising the 2025 total to 16 — two in Bay, Escambia, St. Johns and Santa Rosa, and one each in Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okaloosa and Walton.

ALSO READ: Flesh-eating' bacteria infections are showing up again in Florida. Here's how to avoid them

The bacteria are found in warm, brackish seawater and raw or undercooked seafood. Humans can be infected by exposing an open wound to the water or eating the contaminated seafood.

The health department has not specified how any of the deceased acquired the disease.

While severe illness is rare, untreated infections can cause necrotizing fasciitis — a rapid destruction of tissue under the skin — and death within days.

Symptoms include rash, high fever and chills, vomiting, nausea and cramping. The health department did not specify the sources of the new cases.

Most infections occur between May and October, when water temperatures are warmest.

Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
