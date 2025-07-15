© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUSF's Wake Up Call
Our daily newsletter, delivered first thing weekdays, keeps you connected to your community with news, culture, national NPR headlines, and more.
Subscribe

'Flesh-eating' bacteria leads to four deaths in Florida this year, health department reports

WUSF | By Rick Mayer
Published July 15, 2025 at 12:06 AM EDT
Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, also known as the "flesh-eating" bacteria, is found in warm, brackish seawater and undercooked seafood.
CDC
Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, also known as the "flesh-eating" bacteria, is found in warm, brackish seawater and undercooked seafood.

The deaths caused by Vibrio vulnificus bacterium were in Hillsborough, Bay, Broward and St. Johns counties, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Four people in Florida have died this year from the so-called “flesh-eating” bacterium found in warm, brackish seawater and undercooked seafood.

The deaths were in Hillsborough, Bay, Broward and St. Johns counties, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Overall, 11 infections were reported through Monday, according to the health department.

The disease is caused by the Vibrio vulnificus, which lives in warm water and is called "halophilic" because it requires salt to survive, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Severe illness from Vibrio vulnificus infections is rare. However, if not treated early, it can lead to necrotizing fasciitis, which destroys tissue under the skin and can lead to death within days.

People become infected by consuming raw or undercooked seafood or exposing an open wound to seawater. Most infections occur from May through October when water temperatures are warmer.

The health department did not specify the sources of the new cases.

Symptoms include a skin rash, high fever and chills, vomiting, nausea and cramping.

In 2024, the health department reported 82 cases and 19 deaths from the bacterium. Officials said Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties experienced an unusual increase in cases due to Hurricane Helene.

The state experienced 46 cases and 11 deaths a year earlier.

In 2022, there were 74 cases and 17 deaths, most related to Hurricane Ian floodwaters in Lee County. In 2021, there were 34 cases and 10 deaths in Florida, and in 2020 there were 36 cases and seven cases.

The CDC estimates that about 80,000 cases occur each year, with about 52,000 resulting from eating contaminated food. Overall, the illness leads to about 100 deaths annually.

Tags
Health News Florida Vibrio vulnificusFlesh Eating BacteriaHealth News Florida
Rick Mayer
I’m the online producer for Health News Florida, a collaboration of public radio stations and NPR that delivers news about health care issues.
See stories by Rick Mayer
Related Stories
  1. What you need to know about vibrio vulnificus, which can cause a flesh eating infection
  2. Study: Hurricane Ian unleashed flesh-eating bacteria into Florida waters
  3. Rise in flesh-eating bacteria cases follows Florida's hurricane trio
  4. Five people in the Tampa region have died from 'flesh-eating' Vibrio in 2023
You Count on Us, We Count on You: Donate to WUSF to support free, accessible journalism for yourself and the community.
Donate Now