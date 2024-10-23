© 2024 All Rights reserved WUSF
Hurricane Ian at peak intensity while approaching southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022.
2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.

Rise in flesh-eating bacteria cases follows Florida's hurricane trio

WUSF | By Mahika Kukday
Published October 23, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Sign says Warning: High Bacteria Count
Cindy Glover
/
LkldNow
A sign warns of high bacteria counts in Lake Parker. It's along West Lake Parker Drive near Bella Vista Street in Lakeland.

An increase in the number of Vibrio vulnificus cases this year was to be expected as the infection can be contracted through exposure of open wounds to saltwater, which is common after hurricanes.

A flesh-eating bacteria is making an unwelcome comeback following the trio of hurricanes that hit Florida.

The Florida Department of Health reports 74 cases and 13 deaths due to the Vibrio vulnificus bacterium this year — up from 46 cases and 11 fatalities in 2023. Its website said there’s been a spike in Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Pasco, Pinellas, and Sarasota counties after Hurricane Milton.

After 2022’s Hurricane Ian, two Florida counties saw a similar flare-ups.

Dr. Kami Kim said that since the infection is sometimes contracted by exposing an open wound to saltwater, a common occurrence after hurricanes, this year’s increase was to be expected.

“There are people running around, lifting, moving stuff that normally they wouldn’t do, so the probability of getting that cut or exposure is higher,” said Kim, director of infectious disease at both Tampa General Hospital and the USF Health Department of Internal Medicine.

The Vibrio family of bacteria is well-known, and Kim said the most well-known is the cholera-causing Vibrio cholerae.

But the vulnificus variety is also known as a flesh-eating bacteria.

“If it’s gotten really, really bad, then they can grow very, very quickly and they have toxins that can get a foothold in your flesh,” Kim said.

If the microbe comes into contact with an open wound, it can quickly break down surrounding skin and soft tissue, possibly causing “severe and life-threatening infections” according to the CDC.

That’s why Kim strongly recommends being vigilant if you have an open wound and exhibit symptoms like fever or chills after a hurricane.

“If after a hurricane, some people get serious symptoms like fever or a cut, they need to keep on top it and not say ‘Oh, it’s just a little cut!’ and not have appropriate concern,” Kim said.

And while Floridians certainly enjoy eating their fair share of shellfish, you should think twice about that. The infection is also spread by eating raw shellfish, especially oysters.

If you get the Vibrio by consuming contaminated food, Kim said that you’ll probably exhibit some mild symptoms like diarrhea or stomach issues. That’s why most people tend to dismiss it as food poisoning, and why the vulnificus infection is often under-reported.

To protect yourself from contracting Vibrio vulnificus, both Kim and the state health department recommend being alert for open wounds, covering up when entering saltwater and consuming fully cooked shellfish.
Hurricane HeleneHurricane MiltonVibrio vulnificusFlesh Eating BacteriaFlorida Department of Health
Mahika Kukday
Mahika Kukday is the WUSF Radio News intern for fall of 2024.
