Helene is expected to grow in size and strength. Here is what you need to know to prepare for the system as it rapidly approaches Florida.
Pinellas begins evacuations and beach surveys ahead of Helene's projected 5 to 8 feet of storm surgeOfficials in Pinellas have been working on renourishing and recovering its shoreline after Hurricane Idalia's wrath last year, but it's expected to take another beating by Helene.
Although Helene could potentially bring up to 8 feet of storm surge for Tampa Bay, the storm's quick pace may actually limit the amount of rainfall. There could be up to 15 feet of storm surge for the Panhandle.
The city has been clearing storm drains and removed around 84 tons of debris. Some flood-prone areas could see more of the same from Helene.
Tropical Storm Helene's trajectory threatens the Florida panhandle, which forecasters say could be hit on Thursday. Meteorologists say this system will be particularly big -- with a wide wind field.
Helene is set to become a major category hurricane once it travels over the eastern Gulf of Mexico—LIfe-threatening storm surge for parts of the west coast of Florida and Big Bend.
Florida's west coast is under a hurricane watch and storm surge watch as a system forecast to become Hurricane Helene is prepared to enter the Gulf of Mexico.
PTC 9 is set to become Tropical Storm Helene as it moves closer to the Gulf of Mexico through Tuesday morning. It will pick up speed but also strength before hitting Florida.
Lee, Charlotte, Collier, Sarasota and Manatee counties are in an area with 37 other Florida counties now considered for a state of emergency due to Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.
Potential Tropical Cyclone # 9 is expected to become Tropical Storm Helene by Tuesday. Impacts to Florida could arrive as early as Wednesday.
Gov. DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 41 counties, including several in the Tampa Bay area, ahead of what could become a major hurricane.
The National Hurricane Center determined that a low-pressure system had finally formed. What's the forecast for development and its chances of affecting Florida.