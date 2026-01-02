© 2026 All Rights reserved WUSF
Encore: Winter reading special from 'The Florida Roundup'

WLRN Public Media
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:14 PM EST
People walk and browse Miami Book Fair vendors on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024.

Hear from three authors during the special winter reading program.

In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special 'winter reading' edition from November 28, we spoke with three Florida-based authors.

First, we spoke with journalist and novelist Carl Hiaasen about how he separates Florida from fiction.

Then, journalist Michael Grunwald joined us to talk about his latest book that explores connections between what we eat and climate change.

Plus, we looked at the long fight to restore voting rights for felons in Florida with journalist and author Danny Rivero.

Guests:

  • Carl Hiaasen, author of Fever Beach.
  • Michael Grunwald, author of We Are Eating the Earth: The Race to Fix Our Food System and Save Our Climate.  
  • Danny Rivero, author of Just Freedom: Inside Florida's Decades-Long Voting Rights Battle

