Hurricane Milton will continue to intensify quickly and is expected to become a major hurricane, making landfall on Wednesday in Florida´s West Coast.
If Milton brings heavy winds and a powerful storm surge to the area, the debris from Helene could become hazardous to people, homes and the environment.
Floridians are urged to prepare for another hurricane as Milton is forecast to impact the state next week. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a major hurricane to impact some parts of the State.
Hurricane Milton is expected to reach maximum wind speeds of 145 miles per hour. The National Hurricane Center urged Florida residents to complete storm preparations and seek safety before Wednesday.
Heavy rain and flash flooding are expected over parts of the peninsula as the Milton approaches from the Gulf by early to mid week.
The system is expected to move east or northeast and strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico. Those along the Gulf Coast and the Florida Keys should monitor its progress, forecasters said.
Four to 8 inches of rain is likely between Sunday and Friday across the Tampa Bay region, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service.