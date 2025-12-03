© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Photos: Inside Tropicana Field and the work to repair it by Opening Day

WUSF | By Daylina Miller
Published December 3, 2025 at 8:08 PM EST
The silhouette of a man wearing a hat standing on the roof of the stadium. The photo is taken from inside and shows brown and white panels.
1 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
Inside the newly-repaired Tropicana Field roof, a construction worker can be seen on working on the outside.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
The inside of Tropicana field. There's concrete where artificial grass used to be, and blue stadium seating that still needs repainted. The floor is littered with construction materials and vehicles.
2 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
Now that the roof has been replaced and the stadium is no longer exposed to the elements, workers can complete drywall repair and replacement, painting, electrical work, and more.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Inside Tropicana Field. Brown and white triangular roof panels are shown over the blue stadium seating and bare flooring where the baseball field resides.
3 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
The iconic domed white roof is currently alternating white and brown panels. The panels arrive brown, and are sunbleached white over several weeks.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A man in a white and green construction vehicle works on the baseball field completing more delicate repairs now that the roof is finished.
4 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
A construction workers works on the baseball field completing more delicate repairs now that the roof is finished.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Purple and white exposed drywall underneath the tech team's office.
5 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
Several areas and offices throughout Tropicana Field still need drywall repair and painting, which is easier to do now that the stadium's inside is no longer exposed to the elements.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A close up of the inside of the roofs panels, which alternate brown and white.
6 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
The completed roof, destroyed by Hurricane Milton in 2024, resembles a circus tent. The brown panels will be bleached by the sun back to their iconic white coloring.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Exposed metal and wood paneling.
7 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
The Budweiser Porch was one of Tropicana Field's damaged areas after Hurricane Milton left the stadium's inside exposed to the elements.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A close up of the sign for the rays touch tank, which says to touch gently with two fingers. The tank is empty and being renovated.
8 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
The touch tank at Tropicana Field usually houses live stingrays for attendees to gently pet. They were moved before the storm so that they were safe.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
A downward look into the empty, curvy, light blue touch tank that usually houses live stingrays.
9 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
Tropicana Field's stingray touch tank is empty while repairs on being done. The stingrays are being housed elsewhere until it's safe for them to come home.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Metal and wood paneling exposed down a concrete walkway.
10 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
Several areas of the stadium are still gutted with exposed metal and wood beams and paneling. Inside repairs will progress more quickly now that the roof has been repaired and the stadium is not exposed to rain and humidity.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Fencing with danger, cautuon, and construction signs warning people not to enter the baseball fiedl without permission.
11 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
The inside of Tropicana Field is currently a sort of organized chaos. Now that the roof has been repaired, many other more delicate repairs are being done simultaneously to get the stadium baseball-ready.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Rows of blue stadium steaing with a construction worker slightly out of focus in the foreground.
12 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
A lot of the damage to Tropicana Field came after Hurricane Milton destroyed parts of the fiberglass roof. Exposure to the elements caused some decay and molding, which also had to be addressed.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Two contruction workers work on the seams of the newly finished roof. A wooden baseball cutout decorates the ledge next to them.
13 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
Two construction works put the finishing touches on Tropicana Field's new roof. The final panel was installed last week, but workers still have minor work to do with seams and sealing.
Daylina Miller / WUSF
Heaps of blue netting piled on a concrete floor on the baseball field.
14 of 14  — Tropicana Field Repairs
Field netting also has to be replaced following Hurricane Milton.
Daylina Miller / WUSF

Now that the domed roof is fully installed and the indoor stadium is once again protected from the elements, repairs have started on electronic systems, flooring, drywall, and more.

The tattered fiberglass roof has been replaced, but inside Tropicana Field, voices and construction noises still echo without carpeting, artificial grass and drywall in some areas to soften the sounds.

Construction crews scattered throughout the building are busy repairing those things, along with electronic systems, netting, seat painting, and more — all damaged when Hurricane Milton tore through the Tampa Bay area in October 2024.

The high wind ripped off segments of the roof and caused other damage nearby, like a construction crane collapsing on the top floors of the building formerly occupied by the Tampa Bay Times and other renters.

Also read: How much damage did Milton cause at Tropicana Field? These new photos offer a glimpse

Beth Herendeen, the City Development Administration Managing Director for St. Petersburg, said it's mostly smooth sailing now that the inside of the stadium is no longer exposed to the elements.

"The [Tampa Bay] Rays have some things that they're doing extra, but we're expecting our substantial completion to be in the early March-ish neck of the woods, and then obviously there's punch list after that. So it's not done done, but it'll be, for all intents and purposes, done."

Two women and a man in bright orange and yellow safety vests and wearing hard hats stand along some fencing on a lower deck inside Tropicana Field.
Daylina Miller
/
WUSF
Catherine Corcoran, Senior Capital Projects Coordinator, Beth Herendeen, the City Development Administration Managing Director for St. Petersburg, and Raul Quintana, the city architect for St. Petersburg.

A new roof is now in place

The final panel of the stadium’s iconic white, domed roof was replaced last week after a long journey.

“The material was fabricated in Germany, shipped to China to assemble, air freighted from China. We had to deal with a volcano at one point that was not allowing us to fly out of China. So this has been a monumental effort on behalf of a whole lot of people,” said Raul Quintana, the city architect for St. Petersburg.

The polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) panels are thicker than the old ones, and built to withstand higher winds — but they aren't colored the way you might remember from the last 30 years.

Right now, the roof resembles a circus tent, with alternating shades of white and brown.

Quintana said that's because the panels are actually more of a beige color when they’re manufactured.

"The very first panels that came in have bleached out, and so they're white. The most recent panels have that brown tint, and those will also bleach out. So it took about three months to bleach out the ones that were first installed."

Quintana said by April, all the panels will once again be white.

Repair schedule

Repairs scheduled for completion this month include restoring electricity to the catwalk, installing a new sound system, putting up new backstop netting, and putting down floors for the 360° walkway and Viva deck.

Also read: Tropicana Field should be ready for the Rays by Opening Day 2026. Here’s how

Air conditioning inside the building has already been restored.

The new artificial grass will arrive in January, and new home plate club seats will also be installed.

In February, the clubhouse will be outfitted with new carpet and lockers.

Quintana said repairs are still estimated to total about $60 million.

The Rays played this past season's home games at Tampa’s Steinbrenner Field, the spring training home of the New York Yankees.

The 2026 Major League Baseball season is scheduled to start March 26. The Rays' home opener is set for April 6 against the Chicago Cubs after a nine-game road trip to start the season.
Daylina Miller
As WUSF’s multimedia reporter, I produce photos, videos, reels, social media content and more to complement our on-air and digital news coverage. It's more important than ever to meet people where they're at.
See stories by Daylina Miller
