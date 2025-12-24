Is a Christmas miracle likely? Only time will tell for eagles as nest's second egg remains unhatched

If you've watched the goings on at the American bald eagle nest along Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers then you are one of more than 231 million viewers of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam over the years.

And you are well aware that tragic and positive outcomes go hand-in-hand there.

That dual good/bad possibility has raised its troublesome head again this year .

The current breeding pair at the nest, F23 and M15, were successful in producing two eggs in November.

More

However, since then, only one of the eggs has hatched.

The hatched eaglet, named E26, has been doted upon and fed and watched over by its parents.

But, about that second egg. It would seem possible that there might be a negative outcome for this potential sibling.

That second egg is close to day 40, somewhat of a benchmark for a no-go.

However, Southwest Florida Eagle Cam co-founder Ginnie Pritchett McSpadden tells WGCU that there remains hope for a pip in the egg and a possible Christmas miracle.

"Maybe," she said. "But not sure at this point."

You can keep a watchful eye on the situation and the eagle family drama at the SWFL Eagle Cam and installed by Dick Pritchett Real Estate at the Bayshore Road nest 24/7.

Copyright 2025 WGCU