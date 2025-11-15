North Fort Myers eagle pair have a second egg confirmed

Southwest Florida Eagle Cam / North Fort Myers bald eagles F23 and M15 prepare to swap incubation position Sunday morning.

An eagle nest in north Lee County that millions have watched over the years is again drawing attention.

The breeding pair of American bald eagles in the North Fort Myers nest successfully continued their family this week.

One egg was confirmed Wednesday and a second was produced and confirmed Saturday night at the Bayshore Road nest of F23 and M15.

The second egg was announced by the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam website shortly after 7 p.m.:

"Congratulations to M15 and F23 on Egg 2. Laid on 11/15/2025 at 7:23:03pm. 3 days, 4 hours and 18 seconds after Egg1."

The 2025-2026 season is the 14th season for the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam that has been watching over the nest and third season for M15 & F23 as a mated pair.

The eagle cam site, sponsored by Dick Pritchett Real Estate, has been training cameras on the nest for more than a decade.

The nest has become popular for nature lovers over the years with more than 230 million views and counting. Even network television is intrigued. Friday morning NBC's Today Show showed a view of the nest with one of the eagles doting on the newly-laid egg and starting the "hatch watch."

The hatch watch is a period of up to 35 days or so when the eggs could hatch.

Last year's season ended in tragedy after M15 & F23 both contracted avian flu. They overcame the affliction but lost both their eaglets -- E24 & E25 -- to the deadly disease in Spring 2025.

The web site that keeps watch over the nest is now open and available for viewing at Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

More about the nest an eagles

The original adult bald eagle pair, known as Ozzie and Harriet, had been coming to this nest since 2006. After Ozzie's passing in the early fall of 2015, Harriet & M15 bonded in late fall of 2015. After eighth seasons as a mated pair, Harriet never returned to the nest in Feb. 2023 and M successfully raised their young E21 & E22 to fledge.

While spotted most months out the year in the area, they officially reside in this nest between the months of October and May.

The nest sits 60 feet above the ground, in a Slash Pine tree. In the Spring of 2016, the nest deteriorated and completely fell apart. Then again in Sept. 2022 it was destroyed by Hurricane Ian's strong winds to the area.

The nest camera (Cam 1) faces South East. The second camera on the nest (Cam 2) faces North East.

The pair relocated the nest from across the street to its current location for the 2006-2007 nesting season. This nest is labeled LE026-B of the Florida State Monitoring Program. It has been monitored at this location for 16 years.

Source: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam

