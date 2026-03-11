WUSF announces changes to senior leadership

WUSF is promoting three supervisors to new senior-level management positions as it focuses on innovation, growing audience, and building relationships with the community across WUSF and Classical WSMR.

As part of the reorganization, the station also named a News Director to lead the local journalism heard on WUSF's broadcast and streaming platforms as well as online at WUSF.org.

The new senior leaders will direct WUSF's content, operations and member support strategies, said General Manager Leslie Laney.

“We are sharpening our focus on the three pillars essential to our public service mission: creating high-quality regional content, maintaining the technical infrastructure required for reliable delivery across multiple platforms, and ensuring the long-term sustainability that only deep community support can provide,” she said.

From left: Mary Shedden, Danielle Wright-Landry and Christopher Sampson.

The new senior directors:

Mary Shedden, Senior Managing Director, Content. Shedden, who has been with WUSF for 12 years, will lead content strategy for WUSF and Classical WSMR. After serving as News Director for a decade, Shedden will oversee WUSF's news and marketing presence and new products across all broadcast, podcast and digital platforms.

Danielle Wright-Landry, Senior Managing Director, Membership & Audience Support. Wright-Landry, who has been with WUSF for six years, was previously director of member services. In her expanded role, she will lead the efforts on WUSF and Classical WSMR to retain members and engage support that helps fuel the long-term sustainability for the stations that no longer receive federal funding.

Christopher Sampson, Senior Managing Director, Operations. Sampson, who has been with WUSF for 10 years, was previously the assistant director for broadcast operations. In his new role, Sampson will oversee the technical infrastructure for broadcast and digital platforms, making sure the audience receives consistent and quality programming.

Julio Ochoa

In addition, the station announced the promotion of Julio Ochoa to News Director.

Ochoa, who has been with WUSF for 10 years, previously served as editorial director and led the day-to-day news operations. Prior to that, he was the editor of Health News Florida, WUSF's statewide initiative to provide in-depth journalism on health policy issues in our state.

“By empowering our leaders in this way, we are ensuring that WUSF is better positioned than ever to enrich the minds and inspire the curiosity of the residents of our entire community,” Laney said.

WUSF has launched several new content initiatives in the last two years, including the Wake Up Call newsletter, Bay Blend podcast, and an expanded hour-long Florida Matters Live & Local call-in show Mondays through Thursday.

WUSF and WSMR — Florida's only 24/7 classical music station - broadcast from studios on USF campuses in Tampa and Sarasota-Manatee.