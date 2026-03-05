Tampa International Airport braces for a spring break travel surge

As spring break creeps in, Tampa International Airport officials are preparing for one of its busiest periods of the year.

Airport officials expect more than 3 million travelers during the 40-day season, which runs through April 13.

The busiest day is forecasted to be March 22, with over 90,000 passengers projected.

Airport communications manager Beau Zimmer put this number into perspective.

“That's like taking all the fans from a single game at Raymond James Stadium for the Bucs, a Lightning game and a Rays baseball game, and having them converge on the airport in a single day,” he said. “So, it's a lot of people.”

In response, TPA is rolling out new upgrades to help alleviate congestion throughout the terminals.

These improvements include:

New arside shuttles.

Real-time security waiting time updates.

TSA PreCheck Touchless ID.

Enhanced Passenger Processing (EPP) for international arrivals.

Food ordering ahead through the Uber Eats app.

Parking reservations in advance.

Tampa International Airport / Courtesy Tampa International Airport officials announced a series of upgrades during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Officials said these improvements should significantly reduce wait times.

“As for the EPP program, you come up, step in front of a camera, that camera uses biometric technology to compare your face with your passport photo and you're able to continue walking right through,” Zimmer said. “It's really sped up the process.”

Still, travelers should expect delays.

Zimmer advises travelers to plan ahead.

“As always, especially this time of year, we're recommending that our passengers arrive two hours ahead of a domestic flight, three hours for international travel,” he said. “That just alleviates any of the extra stress in case you run into a longer line when you're coming through TSA security, or any other part of the airport.”

“Consider ordering food ahead through the Uber Eats or Starbucks app, and book your parking at least 24 hours in advance through our website.”